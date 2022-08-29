TTO-1, TTO-2 storm into U-23 men’s semis with perfect records

Nicholas Williams and Joshua Persaud of TTO-1, and Daynte Stewart and Jahreef Miguel of TTO-2 stayed on course to meet for a second straight final after they reached the final four with unbeaten records in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Under-23 Beach Volleyball Tournament second leg at Pueblo El Pao, Santa Cruz on Saturday.
Playing in Pool B, Williams and Persaud of TTO-2, the winners of last week’s opening leg at the same venue over Stewart and Miguel followed up their victory on Friday against Rayon Dickson and Ruchi Marajh (TTO-7), 2-0 (21-9, 21-6), by crushing Randol Rampersad and Rishaun George (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-2, 21-2), and Jerome Morrison/Omari Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-9, 21-8) for a 3-0 record and direct passage to the semifinal ahead of Pool A winners, Stewart and Miguel due to a superior points-won to points-loss percentage ratio.
In Pool A, Stewart and Miguel overcame Reece Marcano and Dejaun Williams (TTO-5) 2-0 (21-16, 21-11) and also whipped Laquan Dyer and Jharon Peters (TTO-4) 2-0 (21-11, 21-11).
In their quarterfinal, Stewart and Miguel made light work of Rampersad and George 2-0 (21-6, 21-10) to set up a semifinal meeting with Morrison and Leid who battled past Dyer and Peters 2-0 (22-20, 23-21) in their last-eight match-up.
In the other quarterfinal, Marcano and Williams defeated Rayon Dickson/Ruchi Marajh (TTO-7) 2-0 (21-10, 21-9)
Following the conclusion of the second leg in T&T, NORCECA is expected to host the Under-23 event in the Cayman Islands at a date to be confirmed while CAZOVA will play host to the remaining stops of the CAZOVA Tour in Aruba, Jamaica, and Bonaire in November and December.
Men’s Teams
Nicholas Williams/Joshua Persaud (TTO-1), Daynte Stewart/Jahreef Miguel (TTO-2), Jerome Morrison/Omari Leid (TTO-3), Laquan Dyer/Jharon Peters (TTO-4), Reece Marcano/Dejaun Williams (TTO-5), Randol Rampersad/Rishaun George (TTO-6), Rayon Dickson/Ruchi Marajh (TTO-7)
Saturday’s Results
Pool A
Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stewart (TTO-2) def Reece Marcano/Dejaun Williams (TTO-5) 2-0 (21-16, 21-11)
Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stewart (TTO-2) def Laquan Dyer/Jharon Peters (TTO-4) 2-0 (21-11, 21-11)
Pool B
Nicolas Williams/Joshua Persaud (TTO-1) def Randol Rampersad/Rishaun George (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-2, 21-2)
Jerome Morrison/Omari Leid (TTO-3) def Rayon Dickson/Ruchi Marajh (TTO-7) 2-1 (21-18, 22-24, 15-7)
Nicolas Williams/Joshua Persaud (TTO-1) def Jerome Morrison/Omari Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-9, 21-8)
Rayon Dickson/Ruchi Marajh (TTO-7) def Randol Rampersad/Rishaun George (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-12, 21-18)
Quarterfinals
Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stewart (TTO-2) def Randol Rampersad/Rishaun George (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-6, 21-10)
Jerome Morrison/Omari Leid (TTO-3) def Laquan Dyer/Jharon Peters (TTO-4) 2-0 (22-20, 23-21)
Reece Marcano/Dejaun Williams (TTO-5) def Rayon Dickson/Ruchi Marajh (TTO-7) 2-0 (21-10, 21-9)
Nicolas Williams/Joshua Persaud – bye
