TTO-1, TTO-2 storm into U-23 men’s semis with perfect records

Nicholas Williams and Joshua Per­saud of TTO-1, and Daynte Stew­art and Jahreef Miguel of TTO-2 stayed on course to meet for a sec­ond straight fi­nal af­ter they reached the fi­nal four with un­beat­en records in the Caribbean Zon­al Vol­ley­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (CA­ZO­VA) Men’s Un­der-23 Beach Vol­ley­ball Tour­na­ment sec­ond leg at Pueblo El Pao, San­ta Cruz on Sat­ur­day.

Play­ing in Pool B, Williams and Per­saud of TTO-2, the win­ners of last week’s open­ing leg at the same venue over Stew­art and Miguel fol­lowed up their vic­to­ry on Fri­day against Ray­on Dick­son and Ruchi Mara­jh (TTO-7), 2-0 (21-9, 21-6), by crush­ing Ran­dol Ram­per­sad and Rishaun George (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-2, 21-2), and Jerome Mor­ri­son/Omari Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-9, 21-8) for a 3-0 record and di­rect pas­sage to the semi­fi­nal ahead of Pool A win­ners, Stew­art and Miguel due to a su­pe­ri­or points-won to points-loss per­cent­age ra­tio.

In Pool A, Stew­art and Miguel over­came Re­ece Mar­cano and De­jaun Williams (TTO-5) 2-0 (21-16, 21-11) and al­so whipped Laquan Dy­er and Jharon Pe­ters (TTO-4) 2-0 (21-11, 21-11).

In their quar­ter­fi­nal, Stew­art and Miguel made light work of Ram­per­sad and George 2-0 (21-6, 21-10) to set up a semi­fi­nal meet­ing with Mor­ri­son and Leid who bat­tled past Dy­er and Pe­ters 2-0 (22-20, 23-21) in their last-eight match-up.

In the oth­er quar­ter­fi­nal, Mar­cano and Williams de­feat­ed Ray­on Dick­son/Ruchi Mara­jh (TTO-7) 2-0 (21-10, 21-9)

Fol­low­ing the con­clu­sion of the sec­ond leg in T&T, NORCE­CA is ex­pect­ed to host the Un­der-23 event in the Cay­man Is­lands at a date to be con­firmed while CA­ZO­VA will play host to the re­main­ing stops of the CA­ZO­VA Tour in Aru­ba, Ja­maica, and Bonaire in No­vem­ber and De­cem­ber.

Men’s Teams

Nicholas Williams/Joshua Per­saud (TTO-1), Daynte Stew­art/Jahreef Miguel (TTO-2), Jerome Mor­ri­son/Omari Leid (TTO-3), Laquan Dy­er/Jharon Pe­ters (TTO-4), Re­ece Mar­cano/De­jaun Williams (TTO-5), Ran­dol Ram­per­sad/Rishaun George (TTO-6), Ray­on Dick­son/Ruchi Mara­jh (TTO-7)

Sat­ur­day’s Re­sults

Pool A

Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stew­art (TTO-2) def Re­ece Mar­cano/De­jaun Williams (TTO-5) 2-0 (21-16, 21-11)

Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stew­art (TTO-2) def Laquan Dy­er/Jharon Pe­ters (TTO-4) 2-0 (21-11, 21-11)

Pool B

Nico­las Williams/Joshua Per­saud (TTO-1) def Ran­dol Ram­per­sad/Rishaun George (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-2, 21-2)

Jerome Mor­ri­son/Omari Leid (TTO-3) def Ray­on Dick­son/Ruchi Mara­jh (TTO-7) 2-1 (21-18, 22-24, 15-7)

Nico­las Williams/Joshua Per­saud (TTO-1) def Jerome Mor­ri­son/Omari Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-9, 21-8)

Ray­on Dick­son/Ruchi Mara­jh (TTO-7) def Ran­dol Ram­per­sad/Rishaun George (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-12, 21-18)

Quar­ter­fi­nals

Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stew­art (TTO-2) def Ran­dol Ram­per­sad/Rishaun George (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-6, 21-10)

Jerome Mor­ri­son/Omari Leid (TTO-3) def Laquan Dy­er/Jharon Pe­ters (TTO-4) 2-0 (22-20, 23-21)

Re­ece Mar­cano/De­jaun Williams (TTO-5) def Ray­on Dick­son/Ruchi Mara­jh (TTO-7) 2-0 (21-10, 21-9)

Nico­las Williams/Joshua Per­saud – bye

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

