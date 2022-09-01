TTMA Welcomes Trade Complaints MOU Between Jamaica And T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

The T&T Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) has said it applauds the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on trade complaints between T&T and Jamaica.

In a statement, the TTMA said this is a landmark that will deepen and strengthen existing trade relations.

The association said it fully supports this initiative as it will further develop the Caricom Single Market and Economy.

It says the MOU will also assist in the removal of non-trade barriers and restrictions and the continued development of each country’s economy.

According to the organization, both countries recently faced many trade-related challenges that have curtailed the free flow of trade.

