TTMA: Illegal trade a key enabler of crime

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) has said that it notes «with some concern» that illicit trade activities continue to adversely affect the country’s social and economic progress as evidenced by the increase in violent crime.
The TTMA, in a news release, said that recently, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the dramatic escalation in violent crime is now at crisis-level, and he admitted there were plans to declare it a public health issue.
«This does not augur well for the business community, who stands to incur an increase cost to safeguard their business operations and themselves against this escalation,» the TTMA said.
TTMA’s President, Tricia Coosal said she agrees that violent crime is at an extra-ordinary high and unbearable level and calls for the Government to ensure our borders are adequately patrolled to specifically prevent illicit traded activities, which are linked to serious crime from occurring.
«Our current porous borders allow for a magnitude of issues, especially the trafficking of narcotics, humans, weapons, cigarettes, alcohol, wildlife and pharmaceuticals. While the TTMA’s Illicit Trade Desk has been active in lobbying against the smuggling of sub-standard and harmful goods, the illegal act continues. We at the TTMA are increasingly worried over the far-reaching effects it may have on our economy, which is still struggling to return to «normal» activity, given the background of the Russia/Ukraine war, the pandemic and the disruption of shipping routes,» she said.
She noted the prevalence of Free Trade Zones and Special Economic Zones, which can cause a myriad of issues as it relates to the entry of illegal guns and ammunition, if left unchecked and unsupervised.
Coosal added, «According to the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), there are approximately 12,000 illegal firearms in Trinidad and Tobago. TTMA believes with greater cross collaboration among national security agencies, including the Coast Guard, the Port Authority, Customs and Excise Division and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service – this number can be decreased. Particularly concerning to the Association is the removal of firearms out of the hands of criminals who use them for nefarious purposes. We need coordinated and strategic action.»
Coosal explained the likely impact of the insurgent crime wave on leisure and business visitors.
«Recently, we saw the brazen blockage of our nation’s roadways, which is a common occurrence. This not only affects local business operations and commuters, but also makes many of our business investors extremely anxious. Tourists and other visitors to our island are being warned to stay away from certain areas and this is detrimental to a positive economic outlook.»
The TTMA said the impact of illicit trade undermines the social stability and welfare of communities, and diverts opportunities from the legal economy.
«Illegal trade in quarrying, alcohol, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, wildlife, cybercrime and money laundering threatens economic growth and development. There is evidence to suggest it also prevents the equitable distribution of public goods. Countries and companies lose revenue, investments, market opportunities and citizens become disenfranchised and exposed to health risk and deprived of financial security,» Coosal said.
Coosal continued, «We stand in solidarity with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of National Security and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. We understand the monumental task they are faced with every day. From a TTMA perspective, crime needs to be looked at holistically, inclusive of illicit trade activities.»
Reflecting on the Prime Minister’s stance on crime, Coosal indicated, «In recent times, we have seen an upsurge in home invasions, murders and a gun related activities against law abiding citizens. TTMA stands 100% behind the Honourable Prime Minister as he declares the high crime wave a public health issue.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian