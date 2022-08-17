T&TEC Update: Areas affected by load-shedding back on supply

Entornointeligente.com /

«Phase one of re­pairs to the 220 kV trans­mis­sion tow­er in Rousil­lac, which was se­vere­ly com­pro­mised af­ter a land­slide on Au­gust 16, has com­menced.»

That’s ac­cord­ing to the lat­est ad­vi­so­ry is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion (T&TEC), with re­spect to its on­go­ing ef­forts to deal with the ram­i­fi­ca­tions of last night’s ma­jor pow­er out­age.

The com­pa­ny had man­aged to re­store pow­er to most af­fect­ed ar­eas by 2:00 am, to­day, but warned of load-shed­ding dur­ing the morn­ing pe­ri­od while it was car­ry­ing out re­pairs on the trans­former.

In its up­date, T&TEC says that cus­tomers who were «af­fect­ed by load shed­ding at 9.00 a.m. are back on sup­ply.»

«This ini­tial phase of re­pairs sig­nif­i­cant­ly min­imis­es the need for rolling load shed­ding over the next few days and al­lows T&TEC to in­stall sev­er­al poles and at­ten­dant lines to by­pass the com­pro­mised sec­tion (tow­er and lines),» T&TEC ex­plains it is re­lease.

It added: «It should be not­ed that in ful­ly ex­e­cut­ing this so­lu­tion, a few brief out­ages may be re­quired. En­gi­neer­ing plan­ning is on­go­ing to re­place the dam­aged tow­er in the medi­um term.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com