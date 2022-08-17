T&TEC Update: Areas affected by load-shedding back on supply

«Phase one of repairs to the 220 kV transmission tower in Rousillac, which was severely compromised after a landslide on August 16, has commenced.»
That’s according to the latest advisory issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), with respect to its ongoing efforts to deal with the ramifications of last night’s major power outage.
The company had managed to restore power to most affected areas by 2:00 am, today, but warned of load-shedding during the morning period while it was carrying out repairs on the transformer.
In its update, T&TEC says that customers who were «affected by load shedding at 9.00 a.m. are back on supply.»
«This initial phase of repairs significantly minimises the need for rolling load shedding over the next few days and allows T&TEC to install several poles and attendant lines to bypass the compromised section (tower and lines),» T&TEC explains it is release.
It added: «It should be noted that in fully executing this solution, a few brief outages may be required. Engineering planning is ongoing to replace the damaged tower in the medium term.»
