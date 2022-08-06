T&TEC: Power restored following outage

All customers who were affected by the outage stemming from a problem at the generating plant of the country’s Independent Power Producers (IPP) are back on supply, T&TEC has said.
It noted in a statement that at approximately 9 am an issue at the plant triggered automatic load shedding across Trinidad, leading to outages in various locations. Tobago was unaffected. Restoration commenced just over one hour later.
The matter is being investigated by the Independent Power Producer and a report will be provided to TT&TEC. T&TEC offers it unreserved apology to its customers for the inconvenience experienced because of this incident.
