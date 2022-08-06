T&TEC: Power restored following outage

Entornointeligente.com /

All cus­tomers who were af­fect­ed by the out­age stem­ming from a prob­lem at the gen­er­at­ing plant of the coun­try’s In­de­pen­dent Pow­er Pro­duc­ers (IPP) are back on sup­ply, T&TEC has said.

It not­ed in a state­ment that at ap­prox­i­mate­ly 9 am an is­sue at the plant trig­gered au­to­mat­ic load shed­ding across Trinidad, lead­ing to out­ages in var­i­ous lo­ca­tions. To­ba­go was un­af­fect­ed. Restora­tion com­menced just over one hour lat­er.

The mat­ter is be­ing in­ves­ti­gat­ed by the In­de­pen­dent Pow­er Pro­duc­er and a re­port will be pro­vid­ed to TT&TEC. T&TEC of­fers it un­re­served apol­o­gy to its cus­tomers for the in­con­ve­nience ex­pe­ri­enced be­cause of this in­ci­dent.

