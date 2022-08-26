TTCSI calls for tourism revamp in Budget

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Coali­tion of Ser­vices In­dus­tries is urg­ing the gov­ern­ment to put sig­nif­i­cant fo­cus on the re­vamp of the tourism sec­tor in the up­com­ing bud­get.

In the TTC­SI’s rec­om­men­da­tions for the 2022/2023 na­tion­al bud­get, the or­gan­i­sa­tion not­ed that Busi­ness and Events Tourism had ma­jor po­ten­tial for growth in ex­ports ac­cord­ing to the Na­tion­al Ser­vices Ex­porters Sur­vey 2020.

The TTC­SI said based on these find­ings it held a con­sul­ta­tion with its mem­ber, the Trinidad and To­ba­go In­com­ing Tour Op­er­a­tors’ As­so­ci­a­tion, to de­ter­mine the ma­jor out­stand­ing is­sues plagu­ing the tourism sec­tor as well as to pro­pose vi­able rec­om­men­da­tions for the de­vel­op­ment of sec­tor.

In that meet­ing, the as­so­ci­a­tion called for the im­me­di­ate open­ing of the cruise ship­ping in­dus­try and make an of­fi­cial an­nounce­ment on the start date for cruise ship­ping in­dus­try stake­hold­ers.

The TTC­SI said there was al­so an ur­gent need to up­grade our tourist sites and at­trac­tions as many are in a de­plorable con­di­tion.

The or­gan­i­sa­tion not­ed sev­er­al sites lack prop­er fa­cil­i­ties, face is­sues due to rain and land­slips while the state of ac­cess road and se­cu­ri­ty at sites are al­so a ma­jor con­cern for tourism stake­hold­ers.

In the con­sul­ta­tion a call was made for grant fund­ing to strength­en the in­sti­tu­tion­al ca­pac­i­ty of the Trinidad and To­ba­go In­com­ing Tour Op­er­a­tors’ As­so­ci­a­tion and for Tour Op­er­a­tors to pro­mote the coun­try as a des­ti­na­tion at Trade Fairs in­ter­na­tion­al­ly.

The as­so­ci­a­tion said it would like to see more em­pha­sis placed on the mar­ket­ing of Trinidad and To­ba­go Tourism.

The TTC­SI re­port said, «Oth­er coun­tries man­age their im­age very well. Trinidad and To­ba­go need to make its peo­ple feel safe first then tourists will feel safe to vis­it the coun­try. Last­ly, there needs to be more pub­lic/pri­vate sec­tor round-ta­ble dis­cus­sion re­quired with Tourism stake­hold­ers.»

The or­gan­i­sa­tion al­so sug­gest­ed oth­er mea­sures such as a re­view of the oner­ous Stamp Du­ty charged on Ho­tels and sim­i­lar large «res­i­den­tial» prop­er­ties as a way to stim­u­late the tourism sec­tor.

The re­port said, «The stim­u­la­tion of the tourism sec­tor will have di­rect cost ben­e­fits to Trinidad man­u­fac­tur­ers since they sup­ply the bulk of the goods and ser­vices to the tourism in­dus­try in both Trinidad and To­ba­go. Re­ten­tion of the tourism dol­lar in the T&T econ­o­my is as high as 70 cents in every $1.»

The TTC­SI called for an im­me­di­ate im­prove­ment in fis­cal in­cen­tives for for­eign di­rect in­vest­ment (FDI) com­pet­i­tive with those with­in the re­gion. The or­gan­i­sa­tion said, «Cur­rent­ly, Trinidad is not of­fer­ing at­trac­tive in­cen­tives and land li­cens­es for To­ba­go are al­so a de­ter­rent.»

As such, a call was made to cre­ate in­cen­tives to at­tract re­sort de­vel­op­ers from be­yond the tra­di­tion­al mar­kets.

The or­gan­i­sa­tion al­so not­ed that ac­cord­ing to the Na­tion­al Ser­vices Ex­porters Sur­vey 2020, growth can be achieved in fash­ion, busi­ness and pro­fes­sion­al ser­vices, the en­er­gy sec­tor as well as ICT ser­vices in­clu­sive of an­i­ma­tion.

