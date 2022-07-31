TTBS proposes new standards for cleaning, disinfecting products

Entornointeligente.com /

New com­pul­so­ry stan­dards are ahead for clean­ing prod­ucts which may con­tain dan­ger­ous chem­i­cals.

The T&T Bu­reau of Stan­dards (TTBS) has pro­posed new stan­dards for gen­er­al pur­pose clean­ing and dis­in­fect­ing prod­ucts and is seek­ing stake­hold­er feed­back on this up to Sep­tem­ber be­fore the new stan­dards are launched in ear­ly 2023.

This was in­di­cat­ed by TTBS dur­ing a stake­hold­ers’ con­sul­ta­tion last Wednes­day.

The con­sul­ta­tion was an­nounced on TTBS’ Face­book and pro­ceed­ings streamed on You Tube.

TTBS said con­sul­ta­tions were to high­light key tech­ni­cal re­quire­ments of the pro­posed com­pul­so­ry stan­dards and to ob­tain feed­back to as­sist fi­nal­i­sa­tion of the draft stan­dards .

TTBS act­ing ex­ec­u­tive di­rec­tor Rod­ney Ram­nath said the con­sul­ta­tion for the prod­ucts in­volved were par­tic­u­lar­ly im­por­tant since T&T had «just come through a pan­dem­ic» and stan­dards were need­ed to help pro­tect cit­i­zens.

Ram­nath said there are many brands of clean­ing prod­ucts on the lo­cal mar­ket, and «These prod­ucts of­ten con­tain a va­ri­ety of dan­ger­ous chem­i­cals. So it’s crit­i­cal these prod­ucts are ap­pro­pri­ate­ly la­belled to en­sure users’ pro­tec­tion,»

The ses­sion tar­get­ed users of such stan­dards: man­u­fac­tur­ers, dis­trib­u­tors, im­porters, whole­salers, re­tail­ers and sell­ers of gen­er­al pur­pose clean­ing/dis­in­fect­ing prod­ucts. Fifty one peo­ple at­tend­ed.

New stan­dards are be­ing pro­posed for gen­er­al pur­pose clean­ing and dis­in­fect­ing prod­ucts, for house­hold pur­pos­es and au­to­mo­tive ap­pli­ca­tions—in­clud­ing hand dish­wash­ing liq­uids, au­to­mat­ic dish wash­ing de­ter­gents, bleach­ing agents, au­to­mo­tive clean­ers, sani­tis­ers.

The stan­dards es­tab­lish la­belling and chem­i­cal re­quire­ments for prod­ucts con­tain­ing «sur­face ac­tive agents» and phos­phates to en­sure pro­tec­tion of con­sumers and en­vi­ron­ment.

TTBS, which ap­pealed for com­ment, is open to this un­til Sep­tem­ber 12. Com­ments will be col­lat­ed over Oc­to­ber to No­vem­ber, then sub­mit­ted to TTBS’s Board for ap­proval.

From De­cem­ber to March 2023 the new stan­dards will be sent to the Trade Min­istry to con­fer com­pul­so­ry sta­tus and le­gal no­tices will be is­sued.

Once com­pul­so­ry stan­dards are is­sued, en­force­ment is done by TTBS via in­spec­tion or prod­uct cer­ti­fi­ca­tion.

And when de­clared, the stan­dards will re­place three cur­rent stan­dards on la­belling, hand dish­wash­ing de­ter­gent and aro­mat­ic dis­in­fec­tants—Quate­nary Am­mo­ni­um Com­pounds (QAC).

TTBS Stan­dard­i­s­a­tion of­fi­cer Bev­er­ly Munroe ex­plained QAC used in some prod­ucts is a com­pound that can con­tribute to al­ler­gies and skin con­di­tions,»But they’re in­clud­ed in for­mu­la­tions for dis­in­fec­tants be­cause they’re very ef­fec­tive at elim­i­nat­ing mi­cro or­gan­isms,» she added.

TTBS Stan­dard­i­s­a­tion Di­vi­sion Man­ag­er Na­di­ta Ram­cha­la said TTBS de­vel­oped manda­to­ry prod­uct cer­ti­fi­ca­tion and is seek­ing to ad­dress com­pa­nies who are not com­ply­ing by strength­en­ing some re­quire­ments in its stan­dards.

Pri­or to TTBS’ con­sul­ta­tion there had been con­cerns in some quar­ters about cer­tain prod­ucts.

The lat­est was a Port-of-Spain busi­ness where em­ploy­ees and oth­er peo­ple suf­fered ill health ef­fects. The Food and Drug Di­vi­sion, Trade Min­istry and TTBS were writ­ten to in Ju­ly about the is­sue.

Some busi­ness peo­ple told Guardian Me­dia they wel­comed im­proved stan­dards for clean­ing prod­ucts, «es­pe­cial­ly as there are new COVID vari­ants and with masks be­ing used less, peo­ple will have to take more care to en­sure sur­faces are clean.»

The ques­tion of how well con­sumers are pro­tect­ed has been a se­ri­ous one since re­ac­tion times to de­ter­mine if harm­ful chem­i­cals are present in a prod­uct is dan­ger­ous­ly lim­it­ed,»said one spokesman.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

