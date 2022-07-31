TTBS proposes new standards for cleaning, disinfecting products

New compulsory standards are ahead for cleaning products which may contain dangerous chemicals.
The T&T Bureau of Standards (TTBS) has proposed new standards for general purpose cleaning and disinfecting products and is seeking stakeholder feedback on this up to September before the new standards are launched in early 2023.
This was indicated by TTBS during a stakeholders’ consultation last Wednesday.
The consultation was announced on TTBS’ Facebook and proceedings streamed on You Tube.
TTBS said consultations were to highlight key technical requirements of the proposed compulsory standards and to obtain feedback to assist finalisation of the draft standards .
TTBS acting executive director Rodney Ramnath said the consultation for the products involved were particularly important since T&T had «just come through a pandemic» and standards were needed to help protect citizens.
Ramnath said there are many brands of cleaning products on the local market, and «These products often contain a variety of dangerous chemicals. So it’s critical these products are appropriately labelled to ensure users’ protection,»
The session targeted users of such standards: manufacturers, distributors, importers, wholesalers, retailers and sellers of general purpose cleaning/disinfecting products. Fifty one people attended.
New standards are being proposed for general purpose cleaning and disinfecting products, for household purposes and automotive applications—including hand dishwashing liquids, automatic dish washing detergents, bleaching agents, automotive cleaners, sanitisers.
The standards establish labelling and chemical requirements for products containing «surface active agents» and phosphates to ensure protection of consumers and environment.
TTBS, which appealed for comment, is open to this until September 12. Comments will be collated over October to November, then submitted to TTBS’s Board for approval.
From December to March 2023 the new standards will be sent to the Trade Ministry to confer compulsory status and legal notices will be issued.
Once compulsory standards are issued, enforcement is done by TTBS via inspection or product certification.
And when declared, the standards will replace three current standards on labelling, hand dishwashing detergent and aromatic disinfectants—Quatenary Ammonium Compounds (QAC).
TTBS Standardisation officer Beverly Munroe explained QAC used in some products is a compound that can contribute to allergies and skin conditions,»But they’re included in formulations for disinfectants because they’re very effective at eliminating micro organisms,» she added.
TTBS Standardisation Division Manager Nadita Ramchala said TTBS developed mandatory product certification and is seeking to address companies who are not complying by strengthening some requirements in its standards.
Prior to TTBS’ consultation there had been concerns in some quarters about certain products.
The latest was a Port-of-Spain business where employees and other people suffered ill health effects. The Food and Drug Division, Trade Ministry and TTBS were written to in July about the issue.
Some business people told Guardian Media they welcomed improved standards for cleaning products, «especially as there are new COVID variants and with masks being used less, people will have to take more care to ensure surfaces are clean.»
The question of how well consumers are protected has been a serious one since reaction times to determine if harmful chemicals are present in a product is dangerously limited,»said one spokesman.
