Trinidad and Tobago’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Conrad Enill has presented his Letters of Credence to Guyana’s President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The presentation took place earlier this week at the Office of the President, following a military salute. During bilateral discussions, High Commissioner Enill and President Ali exchanged views on food security, trade, the oil and gas industry, private sector investment, infrastructure, construction, labor supply, and health care.

President Ali expressed his commitment to moving forward on the ongoing initiatives between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana while High Commissioner Enill stated that he was very committed to improving the lives of ordinary citizens through the combined efforts of the two countries.

