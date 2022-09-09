T&T Vicar General: Queen an inspiration to Anglican Church

Entornointeligente.com /

Vic­ar Gen­er­al of The An­gli­can Church in the Dio­cese of Trinidad and To­ba­go, Ven­er­a­ble Ed­win Primus, says Queen Eliz­a­beth II’s de­vo­tion to her faith and her God is an in­spi­ra­tion to the church.

In a state­ment fol­low­ing Queen Eliz­a­beth II’s death yes­ter­day, the Vic­ar Gen­er­al said, «Her Majesty Queen Eliz­a­beth II served as Queen of the Unit­ed King­dom and head of the Com­mon­wealth for over 70 years. Her pass­ing is a tremen­dous loss, not on­ly to those who she served with great dig­ni­ty but to the wider world.

«On be­half of the An­gli­can Church in the Dio­cese of Trinidad and To­ba­go, I ex­tend our heart­felt con­do­lences to The Roy­al Fam­i­ly, the Church of Eng­land, the Peo­ple of Eng­land, the Com­mon­wealth and all oth­ers who mourn. The Queen, with her qui­et de­meanour, ded­i­cat­ed her life and her work in great ser­vice to oth­ers. She was com­mit­ted to fam­i­ly and the peo­ple she served.»

Not­ing that Queen Eliz­a­beth II sup­port­ed over 500 char­i­ties and used her in­flu­ence and po­si­tion to make a dif­fer­ence in the life of peo­ple all over the world, he added, «Her de­vo­tion to her faith and her God is an in­spi­ra­tion to us as a Church. We have ex­pe­ri­enced her, ded­i­ca­tion, dis­ci­pline, kind­ness and strong work eth­ic.

«She has served her fam­i­ly, her coun­try, the Com­mon­wealth and the cit­i­zens of the world tire­less­ly and we ac­knowl­edge her con­tri­bu­tion on im­pact­ing and im­prov­ing the life of oth­ers. We com­mem­o­rate her ex­am­ple, her life and work. Rest eter­nal grant un­to her O Lord, and let light per­pet­u­al shine up­on her. May she rest in Peace!»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com