T&T Vicar General: Queen an inspiration to Anglican Church

Vicar General of The Anglican Church in the Diocese of Trinidad and Tobago, Venerable Edwin Primus, says Queen Elizabeth II’s devotion to her faith and her God is an inspiration to the church.
In a statement following Queen Elizabeth II’s death yesterday, the Vicar General said, «Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served as Queen of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth for over 70 years. Her passing is a tremendous loss, not only to those who she served with great dignity but to the wider world.
«On behalf of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of Trinidad and Tobago, I extend our heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family, the Church of England, the People of England, the Commonwealth and all others who mourn. The Queen, with her quiet demeanour, dedicated her life and her work in great service to others. She was committed to family and the people she served.»
Noting that Queen Elizabeth II supported over 500 charities and used her influence and position to make a difference in the life of people all over the world, he added, «Her devotion to her faith and her God is an inspiration to us as a Church. We have experienced her, dedication, discipline, kindness and strong work ethic.
«She has served her family, her country, the Commonwealth and the citizens of the world tirelessly and we acknowledge her contribution on impacting and improving the life of others. We commemorate her example, her life and work. Rest eternal grant unto her O Lord, and let light perpetual shine upon her. May she rest in Peace!»
