T&T Under-17 Girls beaten again in Centrobasket Qualifiers

The storyline has not changed after three matches as the T&T went down against Costa Rica 52-33 at the Centrobasket Under-17 Women’s 2023 Qualifiers, in Managua, Nicaragua on Friday night.
Smarting from defeats against the host country Nicaragua on Wednesday 50-44 and Panama on Thursday 81-33, T&T had hoped to break their bad run of form, however, that was not to be against an opponent who lost its opening match against Panama by three points 71-68 and then bounced back to a comprehensive 68-19 win over Honduras on Thursday.
The match started with both teams looking for evenly matched, however, at the end of the first quarter T&T was two points adrift 11-9. The teams traded baskets in the second quarter and outscored the opposition 8-7 but it was Costa Rica who held a slim 18-17 half-time lead.
Once again, as was the case in the two previous matches T&T give up their most points in the third quarter being outscored 17-4 and that allowed Costa Rica to open a 35-21 lead. The fourth quarter turned out to be T&T’s most productive stanza with 12 points but Costa Rica also scored 17 more points to win by 18 points (52-33.
Point guard Carrissa Ramdian, who led the team’s attack in their first match with 15 points, but only five against Panama regained her form with 15 points and four assists. She also had five steals and six turnovers.
Power-forward Amariah Clyne, who followed up her 12, points and 11, rebounds and six steals in game one, and nine points, and eight rebounds in game two, scored seven points and pulled down 11 rebounds but turned the ball over eight times.
Mya-Leanna Raymond, a point guard, scored eight points and made four steals, while shooting guard Ty Warwick, who scored seven points and created eight turnovers on Thursday to go with the five points she scored on Wednesday, did not feature on the score-sheet. Her teammate and centre Mariah Charles, who had five points and 12 rebounds before being fouled out with five fouls on Thursday, did not score a point in this game but she gathered 10 valuable rebounds while shooting guard Melissa Pierre scored three points.
For Costa Rica, Maria Ramirez scored 14 points and secured 11 rebounds, Maria Montero added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
T&T was expected to play Guatemala last night and Honduras today in their final match.
