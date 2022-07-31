T&T Under-17 Girls beaten again in Centrobasket Qualifiers

Entornointeligente.com /

The sto­ry­line has not changed af­ter three match­es as the T&T went down against Cos­ta Ri­ca 52-33 at the Cen­trobas­ket Un­der-17 Women’s 2023 Qual­i­fiers, in Man­agua, Nicaragua on Fri­day night.

Smart­ing from de­feats against the host coun­try Nicaragua on Wednes­day 50-44 and Pana­ma on Thurs­day 81-33, T&T had hoped to break their bad run of form, how­ev­er, that was not to be against an op­po­nent who lost its open­ing match against Pana­ma by three points 71-68 and then bounced back to a com­pre­hen­sive 68-19 win over Hon­duras on Thurs­day.

The match start­ed with both teams look­ing for even­ly matched, how­ev­er, at the end of the first quar­ter T&T was two points adrift 11-9. The teams trad­ed bas­kets in the sec­ond quar­ter and outscored the op­po­si­tion 8-7 but it was Cos­ta Ri­ca who held a slim 18-17 half-time lead.

Once again, as was the case in the two pre­vi­ous match­es T&T give up their most points in the third quar­ter be­ing outscored 17-4 and that al­lowed Cos­ta Ri­ca to open a 35-21 lead. The fourth quar­ter turned out to be T&T’s most pro­duc­tive stan­za with 12 points but Cos­ta Ri­ca al­so scored 17 more points to win by 18 points (52-33.

Point guard Car­ris­sa Ram­di­an, who led the team’s at­tack in their first match with 15 points, but on­ly five against Pana­ma re­gained her form with 15 points and four as­sists. She al­so had five steals and six turnovers.

Pow­er-for­ward Amari­ah Clyne, who fol­lowed up her 12, points and 11, re­bounds and six steals in game one, and nine points, and eight re­bounds in game two, scored sev­en points and pulled down 11 re­bounds but turned the ball over eight times.

Mya-Lean­na Ray­mond, a point guard, scored eight points and made four steals, while shoot­ing guard Ty War­wick, who scored sev­en points and cre­at­ed eight turnovers on Thurs­day to go with the five points she scored on Wednes­day, did not fea­ture on the score-sheet. Her team­mate and cen­tre Mari­ah Charles, who had five points and 12 re­bounds be­fore be­ing fouled out with five fouls on Thurs­day, did not score a point in this game but she gath­ered 10 valu­able re­bounds while shoot­ing guard Melis­sa Pierre scored three points.

For Cos­ta Ri­ca, Maria Ramirez scored 14 points and se­cured 11 re­bounds, Maria Mon­tero added 11 points and 11 re­bounds.

T&T was ex­pect­ed to play Guatemala last night and Hon­duras to­day in their fi­nal match.

