T&T swimmers capture 7th straight Goodwill title

The sextuplet of Micah Alexander, Taylor Marchan, Kyle Leera, Netania Edwards, Aaron Colthrust, and Keryn Burke all won their age-group high points title as the 40-member T&T swimming team which comprised 20 boys and 20 girls each captured the team title when the 26th Goodwill Swim Meet ended on Sunday.
The three-day meet which featured teams from Barbados, Bahamas, Jamaica, Grenada, St Lucia, and Suriname was hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association of T&T (ASATT) at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
In the Boys Eight and Under competition, Alexander won four of his seven races to end with 46 points, seven ahead of Jamaican Alex Rainford while Suriname’s Djoel Oldenstam was third with 38 points.
Marchan captured one gold medal and had four bronze swims among her ten events in the 9-10 Girls category to share the top spot with Bahamian Skyler Smith, who won five gold medals.
Leera swam his way to the age-group title in the 9-10 Boys competition with two wins among his ten events for 65 points, just two ahead of Bahamian Christon Joseph while Suriname’s Jairo Oldenstam ended third with 55.
Edwards was dominant in the 11-12 Girls capturing six gold medals for 68 points, well clear of Bahamian Adaiah Smith’s 49 points with another T&T swimmer, Harmoni Nelson, third with 37.
In the 11-12 Boys’, Colthrust with his two gold medals among his haul and 58 points led a T&T 1-2 with Jonathan Sombrano second with 50 points and five gold medals to his name, while Jamaican Howard Wallace secured the third spot in 48 points.
And in the 13-14 Girls, Burke’s four first-placed swims helped her to 58 points just ahead of Jamaica’s Rianna Scott, and T&T’s Isabella Mendoza, who both earned 56 points each.
Other notable points contributions for T&T came via Katelon Leera (35), Marena Martinez (28), Aidan Mayers (24), Alyssa Reid (26), Joshua Sambrano (15), Zalayahar Lewis (17), Mackay Burgess (12), Anya Davis (17), Jannai Applewhite (25), Daniella Blackman (31), Marilyn Moses (25), Chazzane Charles (18), Ananda Maharaj (13), Levi Smith (32), Peter Trepte (30) and Nathan Pascall (16).
Overall, the local team led by head coach Maurice Faria won a grand total of 125 medals, 50 gold, 40 silver, and 35 bronze for a tally of 1,442 points while Jamaica with 92 medals (33 gold, 37 silver, 22 bronze) ended second with 1,002 points with Barbados third with 723 points and 35 medals (3 gold, 21 silver, 21 bronze).
The win by the T&T swimmers was the seventh on the trot after they dominated the last edition of the Goodwill Swim Meet in 2019 in Suriname, T&T with an overall score of 1,470 points.
T&T Goodwill Swim Team
Eight & Under
Girls
Katelon Leera, Zahara Anthony, Sarai Giddings, Atahlia Giddings
Boys
Micah Alexander, Zakai Victor, Eli Edwards, Imaran Khan
9-10 Girls
Taylor Marchan, Zalayhar Lewis, Zara Persico, Marena Martinez
Boys
Kyle Leera, Aidan Mayers, Jeremiah Mahabir, Chad Baboolal
11-12 Girls
Netania Edwards, Harmoni Nelson, Alyssa Reid, Asia-Marie Pouchet
Boys
Jonathan Sambrano, Aaron Colthrust, Mackay Burgess, Joshua Sambrano
13-14 Girls
Keryn Burke, Isabella Mendoza, Anya Davis, Toni Yates
Boys
Quillon Leera, Christiano Rivas, Isiah Alexander, Jannai Applewhite
15-17 Girls
Ananda Maharaj, Danielle Blackman, Marilyn Moses, Chazanne Charles
Boys
Keishawn Daniel, Levi Smith, Nathan Pascall, Peter Trepte
Technical staff: Maurice Faria (head coach), Fabian De France (assistant coach), Nicholas Washington (assistant coach), Johann Jerry Lovell (assistant coach), Anthony Celestine (assistant coach), Brendan Victor (boys’ chaperone), Natalia Narine-Suite (girls’ chaperone), Dion Marchan (manager).
Final Points Table
Teams*Points
T&T – 1, 442 pts
Jamaica – 1.002
Barbados – 723
Bahamas – 553
Suriname – 496
St Lucia – 356
Grenada – 78
Medal Table
Teams*Gold*Silver*Bronze
T&T*50*40*35*125
Jamaica*33*37*22*92
Bahamas*21*17*14*52
Suriname*7*7*8*22
Barbados*4*15*30*49
St Lucia*3*2*6*11
Grenada*2*0*1*3
Individual awards:
Girls:
8 and Under:
1. Sapphire Parks (St Lucia) – 45
2. Zahara Anthony (T&T) – 43
3. Gabriella Babb (Barbados) – 39
Boys:
1. Micah Alexander (T&T) – 46
2. Alex Rainford (Jamaica) – 39
3. Djoel Oldenstam (Suriname) – 38
9-10:
Girls:
1. Skyler Smith (Bahamas) & Taylor Marchan (T&T) – 57
3. Kia Alert (Jamaica) – 42
Boys:
1. Kyle Leera (T&T) – 65
2. Christon Joseph (Bahamas) – 52
3. Jairo Oldenstam (Suriname) – 55
11-12:
Girls:
1. Netania Edwards (T&T) – 68
2. Adaiah Smith (Bahamas) – 49
3. Harmoni Nelson (T&T) – 37
Boys:
1. Aaron Colthrust (T&T) – 58
2. Jonathan Sambrano (T&T) – 50
3. Howard Wallace (Jamaica) – 48
13-14:
Girls:
1. Keryn Burke (T&T) – 58
2. Rianna Scott (Jamaica) & Isabella Mendoza (T&T) – 56
Boys:
1. Launy Duncombe (Bahamas) – 53
2. Hasan Holtuin (Suriname) – 52
3. Quillon Leera (T&T) – 44
15-17:
Girls:
1. Lia Forrester (Jamaica) – 51
2. Bianca Johnson (Bahamas) – 44
3. Giani Francis (Jamaica) – 41
Boys:
1. Dirk Harrison (Jamaica) – 49
2. Keishawn Daniel (T&T) – 41
3. Jaleel Samms (Jamaica) – 33
