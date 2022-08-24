T&T swimmers capture 7th straight Goodwill title

Entornointeligente.com /

The sex­tu­plet of Mic­ah Alexan­der, Tay­lor Marchan, Kyle Leera, Ne­ta­nia Ed­wards, Aaron Colthrust, and Keryn Burke all won their age-group high points ti­tle as the 40-mem­ber T&T swim­ming team which com­prised 20 boys and 20 girls each cap­tured the team ti­tle when the 26th Good­will Swim Meet end­ed on Sun­day.

The three-day meet which fea­tured teams from Bar­ba­dos, Ba­hamas, Ja­maica, Grena­da, St Lu­cia, and Suri­name was host­ed by the Aquat­ic Sports As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T (ASATT) at the Na­tion­al Aquat­ic Cen­tre in Bal­main, Cou­va.

In the Boys Eight and Un­der com­pe­ti­tion, Alexan­der won four of his sev­en races to end with 46 points, sev­en ahead of Ja­maican Alex Rain­ford while Suri­name’s Djoel Old­en­stam was third with 38 points.

Marchan cap­tured one gold medal and had four bronze swims among her ten events in the 9-10 Girls cat­e­go­ry to share the top spot with Ba­hami­an Skyler Smith, who won five gold medals.

Leera swam his way to the age-group ti­tle in the 9-10 Boys com­pe­ti­tion with two wins among his ten events for 65 points, just two ahead of Ba­hami­an Chris­ton Joseph while Suri­name’s Jairo Old­en­stam end­ed third with 55.

Ed­wards was dom­i­nant in the 11-12 Girls cap­tur­ing six gold medals for 68 points, well clear of Ba­hami­an Ada­iah Smith’s 49 points with an­oth­er T&T swim­mer, Har­moni Nel­son, third with 37.

In the 11-12 Boys’, Colthrust with his two gold medals among his haul and 58 points led a T&T 1-2 with Jonathan Som­bra­no sec­ond with 50 points and five gold medals to his name, while Ja­maican Howard Wal­lace se­cured the third spot in 48 points.

And in the 13-14 Girls, Burke’s four first-placed swims helped her to 58 points just ahead of Ja­maica’s Ri­an­na Scott, and T&T’s Is­abel­la Men­doza, who both earned 56 points each.

Oth­er no­table points con­tri­bu­tions for T&T came via Katelon Leera (35), Mare­na Mar­tinez (28), Aidan May­ers (24), Alyssa Reid (26), Joshua Sam­bra­no (15), Za­laya­har Lewis (17), Mack­ay Burgess (12), Anya Davis (17), Jan­nai Ap­ple­white (25), Daniel­la Black­man (31), Mar­i­lyn Moses (25), Chaz­zane Charles (18), Anan­da Ma­haraj (13), Levi Smith (32), Pe­ter Trepte (30) and Nathan Pas­call (16).

Over­all, the lo­cal team led by head coach Mau­rice Faria won a grand to­tal of 125 medals, 50 gold, 40 sil­ver, and 35 bronze for a tal­ly of 1,442 points while Ja­maica with 92 medals (33 gold, 37 sil­ver, 22 bronze) end­ed sec­ond with 1,002 points with Bar­ba­dos third with 723 points and 35 medals (3 gold, 21 sil­ver, 21 bronze).

The win by the T&T swim­mers was the sev­enth on the trot af­ter they dom­i­nat­ed the last edi­tion of the Good­will Swim Meet in 2019 in Suri­name, T&T with an over­all score of 1,470 points.

T&T Good­will Swim Team

Eight & Un­der

Girls

Katelon Leera, Za­hara An­tho­ny, Sarai Gid­dings, Atahlia Gid­dings

Boys

Mic­ah Alexan­der, Za­kai Vic­tor, Eli Ed­wards, Imaran Khan

9-10 Girls

Tay­lor Marchan, Za­lay­har Lewis, Zara Per­si­co, Mare­na Mar­tinez

Boys

Kyle Leera, Aidan May­ers, Je­re­mi­ah Ma­habir, Chad Ba­boolal

11-12 Girls

Ne­ta­nia Ed­wards, Har­moni Nel­son, Alyssa Reid, Asia-Marie Pouchet

Boys

Jonathan Sam­bra­no, Aaron Colthrust, Mack­ay Burgess, Joshua Sam­bra­no

13-14 Girls

Keryn Burke, Is­abel­la Men­doza, Anya Davis, Toni Yates

Boys

Quil­lon Leera, Chris­tiano Ri­vas, Isi­ah Alexan­der, Jan­nai Ap­ple­white

15-17 Girls

Anan­da Ma­haraj, Danielle Black­man, Mar­i­lyn Moses, Chaz­anne Charles

Boys

Keishawn Daniel, Levi Smith, Nathan Pas­call, Pe­ter Trepte

Tech­ni­cal staff: Mau­rice Faria (head coach), Fabi­an De France (as­sis­tant coach), Nicholas Wash­ing­ton (as­sis­tant coach), Jo­hann Jer­ry Lovell (as­sis­tant coach), An­tho­ny Ce­les­tine (as­sis­tant coach), Bren­dan Vic­tor (boys’ chap­er­one), Na­talia Nar­ine-Suite (girls’ chap­er­one), Dion Marchan (man­ag­er).

Fi­nal Points Ta­ble

Teams*Points

T&T – 1, 442 pts

Ja­maica – 1.002

Bar­ba­dos – 723

Ba­hamas – 553

Suri­name – 496

St Lu­cia – 356

Grena­da – 78

Medal Ta­ble

Teams*Gold*Sil­ver*Bronze

T&T*50*40*35*125

Ja­maica*33*37*22*92

Ba­hamas*21*17*14*52

Suri­name*7*7*8*22

Bar­ba­dos*4*15*30*49

St Lu­cia*3*2*6*11

Grena­da*2*0*1*3

In­di­vid­ual awards:

Girls:

8 and Un­der:

1. Sap­phire Parks (St Lu­cia) – 45

2. Za­hara An­tho­ny (T&T) – 43

3. Gabriel­la Babb (Bar­ba­dos) – 39

Boys:

1. Mic­ah Alexan­der (T&T) – 46

2. Alex Rain­ford (Ja­maica) – 39

3. Djoel Old­en­stam (Suri­name) – 38

9-10:

Girls:

1. Skyler Smith (Ba­hamas) & Tay­lor Marchan (T&T) – 57

3. Kia Alert (Ja­maica) – 42

Boys:

1. Kyle Leera (T&T) – 65

2. Chris­ton Joseph (Ba­hamas) – 52

3. Jairo Old­en­stam (Suri­name) – 55

11-12:

Girls:

1. Ne­ta­nia Ed­wards (T&T) – 68

2. Ada­iah Smith (Ba­hamas) – 49

3. Har­moni Nel­son (T&T) – 37

Boys:

1. Aaron Colthrust (T&T) – 58

2. Jonathan Sam­bra­no (T&T) – 50

3. Howard Wal­lace (Ja­maica) – 48

13-14:

Girls:

1. Keryn Burke (T&T) – 58

2. Ri­an­na Scott (Ja­maica) & Is­abel­la Men­doza (T&T) – 56

Boys:

1. Launy Dun­combe (Ba­hamas) – 53

2. Hasan Hol­tu­in (Suri­name) – 52

3. Quil­lon Leera (T&T) – 44

15-17:

Girls:

1. Lia For­rester (Ja­maica) – 51

2. Bian­ca John­son (Ba­hamas) – 44

3. Gi­ani Fran­cis (Ja­maica) – 41

Boys:

1. Dirk Har­ri­son (Ja­maica) – 49

2. Keishawn Daniel (T&T) – 41

3. Jaleel Samms (Ja­maica) – 33

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com