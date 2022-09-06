T&T students do slightly better in 2022 CAPE, CSEC exams

A brief overview of the performance of Trinidad and Tobago students in this year’s CAPE and CSEC exams shows a slight improvement. However, less than half of those students who wrote five or more subjects at the CSEC level passed math and English A, the Ministry of Education announced yesterday.
The ministry said a total of 7,597 candidates (2,989 males and 4,608 females) registered for CAPE Unit I and Unit II Examinations in 2022, doing 33 Unit I and 30 Unit II subjects.
It noted that 94.34 per cent (28 431) of the written CAPE subject entries achieved acceptable passes (Grades I-V), compared to 93.93 per cent (30,926) in 2021. Within this, 70.78 per cent (21,333 subject entries) attained Grades I, II and III, compared to 72.84 per cent (23,980) in 2021.
In the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, the ministry said 20,456 candidates (11,412 females and 9,044) males) wrote it in 34 subjects.
This year, it said passing grades (Grades I, II & III) were obtained in 62.72 per cent (67 845) of the subject entries compared with 65.26 per cent (68,322) in 2021.
In 2022, 53.05 per cent (7,148) of the students writing five or more CSEC subjects were successful in the subjects, compared to 54.1 per cent (7,487) in 2021. Further, 43.66 per cent (5,789) of the students who attempted five or more subjects, inclusive of Mathematics and English A, were successful while the figure for 2021 stood at 46.5 per cent (6,333) students.
