T&T students do slightly better in 2022 CAPE, CSEC exams

A brief overview of the per­for­mance of Trinidad and To­ba­go stu­dents in this year’s CAPE and CSEC ex­ams shows a slight im­prove­ment. How­ev­er, less than half of those stu­dents who wrote five or more sub­jects at the CSEC lev­el passed math and Eng­lish A, the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion an­nounced yes­ter­day.

The min­istry said a to­tal of 7,597 can­di­dates (2,989 males and 4,608 fe­males) reg­is­tered for CAPE Unit I and Unit II Ex­am­i­na­tions in 2022, do­ing 33 Unit I and 30 Unit II sub­jects.

It not­ed that 94.34 per cent (28 431) of the writ­ten CAPE sub­ject en­tries achieved ac­cept­able pass­es (Grades I-V), com­pared to 93.93 per cent (30,926) in 2021. With­in this, 70.78 per cent (21,333 sub­ject en­tries) at­tained Grades I, II and III, com­pared to 72.84 per cent (23,980) in 2021.

In the Caribbean Sec­ondary Ed­u­ca­tion Cer­tifi­cate (CSEC) ex­ams, the min­istry said 20,456 can­di­dates (11,412 fe­males and 9,044) males) wrote it in 34 sub­jects.

This year, it said pass­ing grades (Grades I, II & III) were ob­tained in 62.72 per cent (67 845) of the sub­ject en­tries com­pared with 65.26 per cent (68,322) in 2021.

In 2022, 53.05 per cent (7,148) of the stu­dents writ­ing five or more CSEC sub­jects were suc­cess­ful in the sub­jects, com­pared to 54.1 per cent (7,487) in 2021. Fur­ther, 43.66 per cent (5,789) of the stu­dents who at­tempt­ed five or more sub­jects, in­clu­sive of Math­e­mat­ics and Eng­lish A, were suc­cess­ful while the fig­ure for 2021 stood at 46.5 per cent (6,333) stu­dents.

