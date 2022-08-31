T&T shines like a diamond today

Sixty years ago to the day, Trinidad and Tobago became an independent nation. Leading that movement was Dr Eric Eustace Williams, who earned himself the title of Father of the Nation for instilling in citizens then, the yearning to chart their own course.
As citizens reflect on the moment the Union Jack of Great Britain came down and the red, white and black national flag, representing the birth of a new independent nation, went up for the first time, no one can take away the euphoria of that moment.
As the country turns 60 today, a diamond jubilee milestone representing a significant period of accomplishment, there is again much to be celebrated.
As an independent nation commandeering its own affairs, T&T, a little dot of a twin island in the Caribbean Sea with a mere 1.3 million people, has been able to stand up and tell the world we have arrived.
Leading that charge has been our academic, athletic and cultural heroes, who continue to make the biggest splash on the world stage, often uniting the entire country in periods of celebration with their achievements. The likes of Hasley Crawford, Peter Minshall, Derek Walcott, VS Naipaul, the Mighty Sparrow, Lord Kitchener, Claude Noel, Janelle Penny Commissiong, Giselle Laronde-West, Wendy Fitzwilliam, Brian Lara, Dwight Yorke, Ato Boldon and of more recent vintage, Jereem Richards, Keshorn Walcott and Nicholas Paul, and too many more to name in this space, have all brought glory to T&T during the period.
The country continues to benefit from our expertise in the energy sector, on the back of which we have been able to sustain our own development over the years. Not to be outdone, however, our private sector has also been innovative, with the manufacturing sector in particular operating at world-class levels.
Free healthcare and tertiary education, up to the undergraduate level until recently, remain major benefits to our human capital, so much so that they are sometimes overlooked and forgotten.
The recent ability of the country’s healthcare workers to steer us through the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will go down as one of the worst health emergencies in history, is also nothing to look past.
Yet, there were also dark spots during the period as well.
The 1990 attempted coup and the assassination of Dana Seetahal, one of our brightest legal minds, remain stains on the democracy this country has managed to maintain and perhaps also exposed a side of us waiting for the unsuspecting moments to strike at the heart of our existence.
Indeed, crime and corruption remain two of the biggest concerns and burdens on the treasury and citizens. In fact, as we mark this occasion today, some sectors of society will choose not to go out because of a lack of trust in the state to guarantee their safety while doing so.
Of course, many will argue the difference between politicians of Dr Williams’ ilk and those currently functioning is also of concern, since T&T cannot achieve its true potential going forward if the current batch do not move past their myopic way of thinking and put the country first.
Still, all in all, T&T has much to be thankful for today. And to that, we say, happy Independence Day T&T!
