T&T runners miss out on place in Commonwealth men’s 100 metres final

None of the three Trinidad and Tobago 100 metres semi-finalists at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, made it through to the final to be run later today.
Eric Harrison Jr was the first to run in the first of this afternoon’s semi-final races and placed 7th in a time of 10.44 seconds.
Jerod Elcock ran in lane 4 in the second semi-final race and placed 6th in a time of 10.38.
Last up was Kion Benjamin who ran in lane 9 and finished 8th in a time of 10.43.
The top two of each race and the two fastest runners outside of the top two placing, qualified for the 100 metre final to be run at 4.30 pm today.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian