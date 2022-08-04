T&T runners miss out on place in Commonwealth men’s 100 metres final

Entornointeligente.com /

None of the three Trinidad and To­ba­go 100 me­tres se­mi-fi­nal­ists at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land, made it through to the fi­nal to be run lat­er to­day.

Er­ic Har­ri­son Jr was the first to run in the first of this af­ter­noon’s se­mi-fi­nal races and placed 7th in a time of 10.44 sec­onds.

Jerod El­cock ran in lane 4 in the sec­ond se­mi-fi­nal race and placed 6th in a time of 10.38.

Last up was Kion Ben­jamin who ran in lane 9 and fin­ished 8th in a time of 10.43.

The top two of each race and the two fastest run­ners out­side of the top two plac­ing, qual­i­fied for the 100 me­tre fi­nal to be run at 4.30 pm to­day.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com