T&T President signs condolence book at Lancaster Hall

Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes is this morn­ing at­tend­ing the fu­ner­al of Britain’s late Monarch Queen Eliz­a­beth II at West­min­ster Abbey.

Weekes left last Fri­day for Lon­don to rep­re­sent T&T at the late Queen’s fu­ner­al.

Some 2,000 guests are at­tend­ing the fu­ner­al be­ing held from 11 am (6 am T&T time.)

Weekes was among the 500 world lead­ers and for­eign dig­ni­taries at yes­ter­day’s re­cep­tion held by King Charles III at Buck­ing­ham Palace.

Weekes al­so signed the con­do­lence book at Lan­cast­er Hall, Guardian Me­dia con­firmed.

The late Queen had vis­it­ed T&T in 1966, 1985 and in 2009 when the Com­mon­wealth Heads of Gov­ern­ment con­fer­ence was held in T&T. Weekes is due home to­mor­row (Tues­day).

Eliz­a­beth Alexan­dra Mary Wind­sor, who died at Bal­moral Cas­tle, Scot­land, on Sep­tem­ber 8, at 96 was Britain’s longest reign­ing monarch.

De­spite crit­i­cism from some quar­ters about the in­sti­tu­tion the monar­chy rep­re­sents, the late Queen has re­ceived re­ceived huge trib­utes and ac­co­lades from across the globe for her 70 years as Monarch and her per­son­al style, as world lead­ers have put side pol­i­tics to pay re­spect dur­ing the fu­ner­al.

Out­stand­ing among them has been the his­toric trib­ute paid by the British peo­ple—and peo­ple from oth­er coun­tries who went to Lon­don—and who have stood in queues since last Wednes­day up to 6.30 am to­day (UK time).

This was to to file through West­min­ster Hall where the Queen’s cof­fin has been ly­ing in state and pay their re­spects.

Peo­ple of all walks of life—old, young and in be­tween—queued from be­tween 9 hours and at one point a max­i­mum of 24 hours in a line which was over five miles long and has cre­at­ed his­to­ry on its own. They en­dured chill­ing tem­per­a­tures on a few days and rain yes­ter­day.

A num­ber of peo­ple with Caribbean roots who were in the queue were in­ter­viewed by BBC. Sev­er­al peo­ple wear­ing red, white and black were al­so seen on tele­vi­sion.

For yes­ter­day’s re­cep­tion, dig­ni­taries were brought to the Palace by lim­ou­sine and coach­es.

The BBC re­port­ed that guests in­clud­ed the lead­ers of the US, Cana­da, New Zealand, Aus­tralia, Japan, Is­rael, Brazil, Sri Lan­ka, Eu­ro­pean coun­tries and Com­mon­wealth mem­bers as well as Chi­na’s vice pres­i­dent Wang Qis­han.

Rep­re­sen­ta­tives of North and South Ko­rea were ex­pect­ed for the fu­ner­al as well as from Zim­bab­we and Nige­ria. J

Ja­maican Prime Min­is­ter An­drew Hol­ness was seen on BBC greet­ing King Charles 111 last Sat­ur­day.

Coun­tries which Britain doesn’t have diplo­mat­ic ties with—Rus­sia, Venezuela, Syr­ia, Be­lau­rus, Afghanistan Myan­mar —weren’t present, BBC re­port­ed.

Lon­don’s Met­ro­pol­i­tan Po­lice said the event was the biggest op­er­a­tion ever done.

To­day’s fu­ner­al will re­ceive the at­ten­tion of the world for a re­mark­able woman—now leg­end—whose death has end­ed an era and in­tro­duced an­oth­er with the reign of her son, King Charles III.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

