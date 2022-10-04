T&T: Police Kill Four Of Seven Gunmen During Home Invasion

Entornointeligente.com /

In Trinidad & Tobago, police shot and killed four of seven gunmen who broke into a family home in Mayaro.

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob confirmed last evening that Eastern Division police were searching for three other suspects who escaped through bushes after police killed four of their cohorts.

Police said one of the victims, the owner of a Chinese restaurant, left his home to drop his daughter off at school, but when he returned home around 9.30 am, he found his wife and 17-year-old son on the ground with their hands tied and tape over their mouths.

The gunmen approached him within seconds and ordered him to the floor.

However, police had already received a tip-off about the home invasion, and officers entered the premises within minutes.

On approaching, the bandits shot at the officers, who retaliated with gunfire of their own, killing four of the men.

Three more bandits ran through the back of the community and jumped over the fence.

