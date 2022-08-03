T&T lose again, dominant Jamaica remain unbeaten

Entornointeligente.com /

BIRM­ING­HAM, Eng­land—T&T and Ja­maica re­mained on dif­fer­ent paths af­ter post­ing con­trast­ing re­sults at the Com­mon­wealth Games yes­ter­day.

While the luck­less T&T ex­tend­ed their win­less streak to three in Pool B with a chas­ten­ing 80-24 bat­ter­ing at the hands of New Zealand, Ja­maica’s Sun­shine Girls re­mained un­beat­en in Pool A with yet an­oth­er dom­i­nant re­sult, dis­miss­ing Scot­land 78-34.

In the last of four games at NEC Are­na, T&T nev­er got out of sin­gle dig­its in any quar­ter and the con­test proved lop­sided from the start.

Grace Mweke was the star of the show in the first quar­ter as New Zealand stormed to a 22-5 lead.

And de­spite a raft of sub­sti­tu­tions ear­ly in the sec­ond quar­ter, the Sil­ver Ferns were hard­ly chal­lenged as they cruised to a 43-11 half-time ad­van­tage.

Mweke com­bined with Te Paea Sel­by-Rick­it to lift New Zealand to a 59-18 lead at the end of the third quar­ter and the fi­nal quar­ter was much of the same as the World’s num­ber two-ranked side coast­ed.

The win­ners were led by Mweke who scored 37 from 39 at­tempts with Sel­by-Rick­it chip­ping in with 19 from 22 and Ma­ia Wil­son scor­ing a per­fect 16-from-16.

For T&T, goal at­tack Joelisa Coop­er fin­ished with 13 from 15 at­tempts while goal shoot Afeisha Noel sup­port­ed with 11 from 12.

T&T lost to Eng­land on open­ing day and al­so went down to Ugan­da on Sun­day.

Mean­while, Ja­maica hard­ly missed a step as they built on suc­cess­es against Wales, South Africa and Bar­ba­dos.

They raced to a 25-6 lead at the end of the quar­ter and eas­i­ly nav­i­gat­ed their most dif­fi­cult chal­lenge of the game in the sec­ond quar­ter to lead 40-18 at the half-time whis­tle.

Ja­maica rout­ed the Scots 21-5 in the third quar­ter be­fore again out-scor­ing them 17-11 in the fi­nal stan­za, to come away with a straight­for­ward win.

Cap­tain and vet­er­an goal-shoot­er Jhaniele Fowler main­tained her ex­plo­sive form with a per­fect 37-from-37 while Shi­mona Nel­son, who fea­tured on­ly in the sec­ond half, came away with 33 goals from 35 at­tempts.

Beth Good­win led the Scots with 18 goals from 19 at­tempts. (CMC)

