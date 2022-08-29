T&T, Jamaica to collaborate against crime

Entornointeligente.com /

With both coun­tries strug­gling to deal with ris­ing crime, Ja­maica and T&T will col­lab­o­rate on is­sues of na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty.

This was an­nounced on Mon­day af­ter­noon by Ja­maican Prime Min­is­ter An­drew Hol­ness.

Hol­ness and a del­e­ga­tion are in T&T for this coun­try’s 60th In­de­pen­dence Day cel­e­bra­tions.

Hol­ness joined Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley at a press con­fer­ence at the Diplo­mat­ic Cen­tre in St Ann’s.

Ear­li­er in the day, both lead­ers signed a Mem­o­ran­dum of Un­der­stand­ing on trade mat­ters, PM Row­ley said.

Hol­ness said both Gov­ern­ments will be draft­ing leg­is­la­tion to have the reg­is­tra­tion of busi­ness­es in ei­ther coun­try rec­og­nized in both coun­tries.

Re­porter: Shar­lene Ram­per­sad

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com