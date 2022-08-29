T&T, Jamaica to collaborate against crime

With both countries struggling to deal with rising crime, Jamaica and T&T will collaborate on issues of national security.
This was announced on Monday afternoon by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Holness and a delegation are in T&T for this country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations.
Holness joined Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
Earlier in the day, both leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding on trade matters, PM Rowley said.
Holness said both Governments will be drafting legislation to have the registration of businesses in either country recognized in both countries.
Reporter: Sharlene Rampersad
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian