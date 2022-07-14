T&T go down by 7 wickets TO USA, finish 2nd

T&T had to settle for the second spot in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars tournament, after falling to USA by seven wickets in the final round of matches, on Wednesday.
Playing at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba, San Fernando, the host country was bowled out for 93-5 off their 20 overs after being put in to bat by the Americans, who are coached by West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul.
Senior player allrounder Djenaba Joseph top scored for the home team with an unbeaten 34 off 27 balls. The right-hand batter hit four fours while teammate Aniaya Roberts, another right-hand batter, was second-best with 15 off 25 balls. She and Joseph had the best partnership for the home team combining for 45 before Roberts was caught by Tya Gonsalves off the bowling of Geetika Kodali.
The only other player that reached double-figures was opener Shunelle Sawh. The T&T wicket-keeper scored 11.
Kodali was the pick of the USA bowlers taking two wickets for eight runs in her three overs.
T&T was hoping to defend the small score as they did against Guyana at the same venue on Monday. T&T were bowled out for just 69 off 12.3 overs. They rebounded and bowled out Guyana for a mere 29 off 9.5 overs to win by 40 runs.
It was not to be though as the Americans chased down the target, 93-3, in 16.1 overs.
Anika Kolan, later named the «Player of the Match», was the visitor’s top-scorer with an unbeaten 46 off 45 balls which included four fours.
Samara Ramnath was best with the ball for the runners-up with two wickets for 13 runs.
T&T closed the competition with 18 points from six matches – four wins, a no result, and a loss. On Tuesday, T&T defeated Windwards by 20 runs and cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Barbados, last Wednesday and in the opening round crushed the Leeward Islands by 138 runs, last Tuesday.
In the first match at the BLCA, Windward Islands led by Jannillea Glasgow defeated the Windward Islands by four wickets.
Player of the Match:
SCOREBOARD
T&T vs USA
T&T
S Sawh c L Ramjit b D Dhingra *11
S Ramnath b I Vaghela 6 *1
D Joseph not out *34
S Samaroo c &b G Kodali *9
A Roberts c T Gonsalves b G Kodali *15
K Cassar run out (T Gonsalves) *1
M La Foucade not out *9
Did not bat:
Zakiyah Harilal,
Ameila Khan,
Kirah Manpaul,
KD Jazz Mitchell,
Arianne Neaves,
Katrina Ruben
Extras (8w) *8
TOTAL (5 wkts, 20 overs) *93
Bowling:
S Paul 3-1-25 0 2 (2w),
S Thadani 4-0-17-0,
I Vaghela 4-0-14-1 (5w),
D Dhingra 2-0-9-1,
G Kodali 3-0-8-2 (1w),
B Bhadriraju 4-1-20-0.
Fall of wickets:
1-22, 2-22,
3-36, 4-81, 5-83
USA
C Prasad c K Mitchell b D Joseph *12
L Mullapudi st S Sawh b S Ramnath *5
L Ramjit b S Ramnath *14
A Kolan not out *46
S Paul not out *1
Extras (16w) *16
TOTAL (3 wkts, 16.1 overs) *94
Did not bat:
Jivana Aras,
Bhumika Bhadriraju,
Disha Dhingra,
Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni,
Tya Gonsalves,
Geetika Kodali,
Mitali Patwardhan
Fall of Wicket: 1-15, 2-20, 3-92
Bowling
S Ramnath 4-0-13-2 (3w),
J Mitchell 2-0-19-0 (3w),
D Joseph 1-0-7-1 (3w),
S Samaroo 4-1-17-0 (1w),
K Ruben 3.1-0-23-0 (2w),
A Khan 2-0-15-0 (4w).
Result: USA won by 7 wickets.
Player of the Match: Anika Kolan
Toss: USA
Umpires: J Williams & C LaBorde
Match Referee: A Creed
3rd Umpire: M Abbott
Brief scores
GUYANA vs WINDWARD ISLANDS (At BLCA)
GUYANA 84 for 3 (20.0 overs) (Realeanna Grimmond 50 not out, Ashmini Munisar 17; Selena Ross 1-9, Zaida James 1-9) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 89 for 6 (19.4 overs) (Jannillea Glasgow 24, Z James 18; Trisha Hardat 1-11, Cyanna Retemiah 1-17, Oniveena Ramnauth 1-18, R Grimmond 1-23). Windward Islands won by 4 wickets.
Player of the Match: Jannillea Glasgow
