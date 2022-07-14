T&T go down by 7 wickets TO USA, finish 2nd

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T had to set­tle for the sec­ond spot in the Crick­et West In­dies (CWI) Women’s Un­der-19 Ris­ing Stars tour­na­ment, af­ter falling to USA by sev­en wick­ets in the fi­nal round of match­es, on Wednes­day.

Play­ing at the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my (BLCA) in Tarou­ba, San Fer­nan­do, the host coun­try was bowled out for 93-5 off their 20 overs af­ter be­ing put in to bat by the Amer­i­cans, who are coached by West In­dies leg­end Shiv­nar­ine Chan­der­paul.

Se­nior play­er all­rounder Djen­a­ba Joseph top scored for the home team with an un­beat­en 34 off 27 balls. The right-hand bat­ter hit four fours while team­mate Ani­aya Roberts, an­oth­er right-hand bat­ter, was sec­ond-best with 15 off 25 balls. She and Joseph had the best part­ner­ship for the home team com­bin­ing for 45 be­fore Roberts was caught by Tya Gon­salves off the bowl­ing of Geeti­ka Ko­dali.

The on­ly oth­er play­er that reached dou­ble-fig­ures was open­er Shunelle Sawh. The T&T wick­et-keep­er scored 11.

Ko­dali was the pick of the USA bowlers tak­ing two wick­ets for eight runs in her three overs.

T&T was hop­ing to de­fend the small score as they did against Guyana at the same venue on Mon­day. T&T were bowled out for just 69 off 12.3 overs. They re­bound­ed and bowled out Guyana for a mere 29 off 9.5 overs to win by 40 runs.

It was not to be though as the Amer­i­cans chased down the tar­get, 93-3, in 16.1 overs.

Ani­ka Kolan, lat­er named the «Play­er of the Match», was the vis­i­tor’s top-scor­er with an un­beat­en 46 off 45 balls which in­clud­ed four fours.

Sama­ra Ram­nath was best with the ball for the run­ners-up with two wick­ets for 13 runs.

T&T closed the com­pe­ti­tion with 18 points from six match­es – four wins, a no re­sult, and a loss. On Tues­day, T&T de­feat­ed Wind­wards by 20 runs and cruised to a sev­en-wick­et vic­to­ry over Bar­ba­dos, last Wednes­day and in the open­ing round crushed the Lee­ward Is­lands by 138 runs, last Tues­day.

In the first match at the BLCA, Wind­ward Is­lands led by Jan­nil­lea Glas­gow de­feat­ed the Wind­ward Is­lands by four wick­ets.

SCORE­BOARD

T&T vs USA

T&T

S Sawh c L Ramjit b D Dhin­gra *11

S Ram­nath b I Vaghela 6 *1

D Joseph not out *34

S Sama­roo c &b G Ko­dali *9

A Roberts c T Gon­salves b G Ko­dali *15

K Cas­sar run out (T Gon­salves) *1

M La Fou­cade not out *9

Did not bat:

Za­kiyah Har­i­lal,

Ameila Khan,

Ki­rah Man­paul,

KD Jazz Mitchell,

Ar­i­anne Neaves,

Ka­t­ri­na Ruben

Ex­tras (8w) *8

TO­TAL (5 wk­ts, 20 overs) *93

Bowl­ing:

S Paul 3-1-25 0 2 (2w),

S Thadani 4-0-17-0,

I Vaghela 4-0-14-1 (5w),

D Dhin­gra 2-0-9-1,

G Ko­dali 3-0-8-2 (1w),

B Bhadri­ra­ju 4-1-20-0.

Fall of wick­ets:

1-22, 2-22,

3-36, 4-81, 5-83

USA

C Prasad c K Mitchell b D Joseph *12

L Mul­la­pu­di st S Sawh b S Ram­nath *5

L Ramjit b S Ram­nath *14

A Kolan not out *46

S Paul not out *1

Ex­tras (16w) *16

TO­TAL (3 wk­ts, 16.1 overs) *94

Did not bat:

Ji­vana Aras,

Bhu­mi­ka Bhadri­ra­ju,

Disha Dhin­gra,

Sai Tan­mayi Eyyun­ni,

Tya Gon­salves,

Geeti­ka Ko­dali,

Mi­tali Pat­ward­han

Fall of Wick­et: 1-15, 2-20, 3-92

Bowl­ing

S Ram­nath 4-0-13-2 (3w),

J Mitchell 2-0-19-0 (3w),

D Joseph 1-0-7-1 (3w),

S Sama­roo 4-1-17-0 (1w),

K Ruben 3.1-0-23-0 (2w),

A Khan 2-0-15-0 (4w).

Re­sult: USA won by 7 wick­ets.

Play­er of the Match: Ani­ka Kolan

Toss: USA

Um­pires: J Williams & C LaBor­de

Match Ref­er­ee: A Creed

3rd Um­pire: M Ab­bott

Brief scores

GUYANA vs WIND­WARD IS­LANDS (At BLCA)

GUYANA 84 for 3 (20.0 overs) (Realean­na Grim­mond 50 not out, Ash­mi­ni Mu­nis­ar 17; Se­le­na Ross 1-9, Zai­da James 1-9) vs WIND­WARD IS­LANDS 89 for 6 (19.4 overs) (Jan­nil­lea Glas­gow 24, Z James 18; Tr­isha Har­dat 1-11, Cyan­na Retemi­ah 1-17, Oniveena Ram­nauth 1-18, R Grim­mond 1-23). Wind­ward Is­lands won by 4 wick­ets.

Play­er of the Match: Jan­nil­lea Glas­gow

