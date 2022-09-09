T&T girl who wrote queen saddened by her passing

Anisha Rampersad hoped to meet Queen Elizabeth II.
So much so that in 2018 at the age of 9, Anisha put pen to paper and wrote to the Queen telling her this.
After Queen Elizabeth II replied to the letter and the British High Commission contacted her family, to Anisha, it seemed that her dream would come through.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
And now with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday at the age of 96, there is no chance of that happening.
But Anisha is just happy to have been able to tell the Queen how she felt about her, even though it may not have been in person.
Speaking to Guardian Media by phone yesterday, Anisha said she was «shocked and sad» to hear of the monarch’s passing.
Anisha’s admiration of the Queen caused her to write a letter to the monarch and with her response, Anisha said it grew.
«I am writing this letter because of my admiration for you. You are a true role model of how a lady should conduct herself. You are beautiful,» Anisha wrote.
Anisha asked the Queen how it felt to live in a real palace.
«I really wish to meet you in person. My passion is to help people and animals. My heart is filled with love just like yours. One of my dreams is to visit Buckingham Palace and meet you in person. I hope one day my dreams will become reality,» she wrote.
«Hope to get a reply from you, and see you someday soon,» Anisha added.
Two months afterwards, Anisha received biographical documents sent to her about the Queen’s life in response and was told that the Queen had, in fact, read the letter.
The response came from Buckingham Palace.
Speaking to Guardian Media yesterday, Anisha said she was «really shocked» and «very surprised» to have received the correspondence.
