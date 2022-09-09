T&T flags to fly at half mast over death of Queen

The Ministry of National Security has advised that at all state and non-state agencies and all our Trinidad and Tobago diplomatic missions, the National Flag of Trinidad and Tobago are to be flown at half-mast, as a sign of respect, on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations.
«The flag is to be flown at half-mast, beginning immediately (today), tomorrow and as well on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral service.
Members of the public are reminded that the National Flag should be flown at half-mast or half-staff by lowering the flag by its own depth, from its normal position at the peak of the staff, when the nation is in mourning,» the statement said.
It noted that at half-mast, the flag is first hoisted to the top of the staff for an instant, and then lowered to the half-mast position. Before lowering the flag, it is again raised to the top of the staff and then fully lowered.
Other flags on the same stand of poles should also be at half-mast or should not be flown at all, when the National Flag is at half-mast. Flags of foreign nations should not be flown at half mast, unless their country is also observing the period of mourning.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian