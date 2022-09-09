T&T flags at half-mast in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Trinidad and Tobago’s flags are at half-mast to mark the passing of a remarkable woman.
As tributes poured in for Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the late Queen had left a lasting legacy for the people of the UK and the world.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar meanwhile said the late Queen was the soul of kindness.
And T&T will be represented at the upcoming funeral of late UK monarch at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Government and Opposition yesterday joined the rest of the world in paying tribute to the woman who was Britain’s longest-serving monarch for 70 years since age 25 – a woman who broke ground in many quiet dignified ways and has now become legend.
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, head of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth of Nations, died just over a year after her husband Prince Phillip died in 2021
Britain was plunged into deep mourning from yesterday, with thousands standing in the rain outside of Buckingham Palace, London, to pay their respects. Her death has been mourned globally by leaders and people across the world, hailing her lifetime’s work
Her eldest son will become King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.
The Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister stated that Prime Minister Rowley – currently in the UK on an energy mission – yesterday expressed condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, the other members of the Royal Family and to the government and people of the UK on the passing of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.
The Ministry stated Rowley said that after reigning for 70 years, «Her Majesty has left a lasting legacy for the people of the UK and the world.»
The Prime Minister noted that Queen Elizabeth II’s life was marked by her strong sense of duty and dedication. He recalled the promise that the Queen had made at the age of 21, when she pledged her life to the service of her people.
«That promise was refreshed on her Coronation Day when she asked for ‘God’s help to make good that vow… I do not regret, or retract, one word of it’.»
The Ministry noted that Queen Elizabeth visited Trinidad and Tobago on several occasions – the most recent of which was in 2009 to participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.
The Ministry quoted Rowley as saying, «Although Trinidad and Tobago gained its Independence and later became a Republic, this country recognises the lasting legacy of Her Majesty. She will be particularly remembered for her selfless duty to the Commonwealth. May Her Majesty’s soul Rest in Peace.»
The National Security Ministry stated that the National Flag at all state and non-state agencies and all T&T’s diplomatic missions will be flown at half-mast, as a sign of respect, on the passing of Her Majesty.
The Ministry said the National Flag should be flown at half-mast or half-staff by lowering the flag by its own depth, from its normal position at the peak of the staff, when the nation is in mourning.
The flag was flown at half-mast immediately yesterday and will continue today and as well on the day of the late Queen’s funeral service.
At yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, Communication Minister Symon de Nobriga, who called for a moment of silence to mark the late Queen’s death, said T&T had been officially informed of her passing.
«It is my duty to obviously convey our deepest sympathies. The necessary official correspondence will be conveyed from the Office of the Prime Minister to the government of Britain and (UK) Prime Minister (Elizabeth) Truss.
«The Foreign Affairs Minister has already been in contact with the British High Commissioner.»
De Nobriga added, «Once the funeral arrangements are finalised, T&T will be represented and any other information will be conveyed to the public via the OPM and the Foreign Affairs Minister. Again, our deepest condolences; and I ask for a brief moment of silence before we continue,»
T&T’s High Commissioner in the UK is Vishnu Dhanpaul. There was no confirmation from the Foreign Affairs Ministry if he would represent T&T at the funeral.
A soul of kindness—Kamla
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday said, «The world has lost a soul of immaculate kindness, strength and courage, which enriched so many for decades.
«Her Majesty’s life was an inspiring one, as she demonstrated that neither youth nor gender would prevent her from undertaking a role with such great responsibilities.
«Her Majesty’s many acts of goodwill throughout our Commonwealth, her words of wisdom throughout our global community and most of all the way she managed the tribulations that faced her life, her family and society were shining examples of courage which offered strength to many.»
Persad-Bissessar added, «As the first Female Chair in Office of the Commonwealth and first female Prime Minister of T&T, I had the esteemed pleasure of meeting Her Majesty on the Commonwealth stage and was greatly enlightened by her humour as well as her great humility, but even more so enriched by her desire to see a better world.
«Her Majesty lived a life of service to the British people and our Commonwealth to the very end, as this week she appointed the 15th Prime Minister of her reign. For her years of love, kindness, and dedication to the Commonwealth, we will always be grateful.»
Offering condolences to the British people, Persad-Bissessar said, «However, I ask them to find strength in Her Majesty’s own words, ‘The courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future’.»
Caricom: A passionate leader
Caricom chairman, Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, also issued a release on behalf of the region on the Queen’s passing.
«The Caribbean Community (Caricom) expresses its deep regrets at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth which includes nine of our Member States, and all five of our Associate Members due to their relation to the United Kingdom.
«During her 70-year reign, Her Majesty’s commitment to service and devotion to duty was a sterling example to all. She was the one constant in a world of never-ending change.
«Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her love of and dedication to the Commonwealth of which she was a passionate supporter and leader.
«Caricom extends its condolences to the Royal family and to the Government and people of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and the Commonwealth of Nations on the passing of a Monarch whose memory will be long revered. May she rest in peace.»
