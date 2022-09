Entornointeligente.com /

The T&T flag is fly­ing at half mast out­side the Red House in Port-of-Spain.

The Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty is­sued a state­ment Thurs­day that flags be flown at half-mast as a sign of re­spect over the death of Queen Eliz­a­beth II.

Video by Guardian Me­dia’s Nicole Dray­ton.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com