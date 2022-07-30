T&T defence and protective services receive training to combat illicit maritime trafficking

Entornointeligente.com /

Nine law en­force­ment and pro­tec­tive ser­vices of­fi­cials charged with pro­tect­ing Trinidad and To­ba­go’s mar­itime bor­ders are now more equipped to com­bat il­lic­it mar­itime traf­fick­ing on the trans-At­lantic co­caine route, af­ter be­ing ben­e­fi­cia­ries of a five-day train­ing pro­gramme for mem­bers of the Joint Mar­itime Con­trol Unit (JM­CU), de­liv­ered by the Sea­port Co­op­er­a­tion Project (SEA­COP) be­tween Mon­day 25 and Fri­day 29 Ju­ly 2022.

The nine of­fi­cers are at­tached to the Trinidad and To­ba­go Coast Guard, the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice, the Na­tion­al Op­er­a­tions Fu­sion Cen­tre, the Transna­tion­al Or­ga­nized Crime Unit, the Trinidad and To­ba­go Fire Ser­vice, the Trinidad and To­ba­go Im­mi­gra­tion Di­vi­sion, and the Cus­toms and Ex­cise Di­vi­sion.

The train­ing was de­liv­ered by Benoit Verni­quet of the French Cus­toms/Coast­guard, who al­so is the Deputy Co­or­di­na­tor for SEA­COP in the Caribbean, and Chris­t­ian Stafrace of the Mal­ta De­fence Forces.

The Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty re­ports the aim of the SEA­COP Train­ing work­shop was to pro­vide in­struc­tion and health and safe­ty ad­vice on search­ing a va­ri­ety of ves­sels and to in­crease ex­ist­ing lo­cal ca­pa­bil­i­ties.

Ac­cord­ing to the min­istry, this week’s train­ing will be fol­lowed by a men­tor­ing ex­er­cise, which is sched­uled for next week—Au­gust 1 to 5, 2022. Sev­en ad­di­tion­al of­fi­cials who re­ceived train­ing un­der a pre­vi­ous Phase of SEA­COP, al­so will par­tic­i­pate in the up­com­ing men­tor­ing ex­er­cise.

«The aim of the men­tor­ing [ex­er­cise] is to re­in­force and re­fresh skills learnt dur­ing the train­ing and to pro­vide prac­ti­cal ex­pe­ri­ence in search­ing ves­sels un­der the guid­ance of ex­perts,» the min­istry’s re­lease stat­ed.

Speak­ing at the clos­ing cer­e­mo­ny on Fri­day Ju­ly 29, Per­ma­nent Sec­re­tary (Ag.) in the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty, Gary Joseph, urge the mem­bers of the JM­CU who are par­tic­i­pat­ing in this train­ing and men­tor­ing event to dili­gent­ly ap­ply the knowl­edge and skills they ac­quired from this train­ing ac­tiv­i­ty, in their op­er­a­tional en­vi­ron­ments. He al­so en­cour­aged the of­fi­cers to share their knowl­edge with col­leagues in their re­spec­tive agen­cies so those or­gan­i­sa­tions al­so can ben­e­fit from the train­ing.

Gary Joseph al­so thanked the Eu­ro­pean Union and its rep­re­sen­ta­tive, His Ex­cel­len­cy Pe­ter Cavendish, Am­bas­sador and Head of Del­e­ga­tion of the Eu­ro­pean Union, for their con­sis­tent sup­port and col­lab­o­ra­tion with the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty, through the Sea­port Co­op­er­a­tion Project.

