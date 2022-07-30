T&T defence and protective services receive training to combat illicit maritime trafficking

Nine law enforcement and protective services officials charged with protecting Trinidad and Tobago’s maritime borders are now more equipped to combat illicit maritime trafficking on the trans-Atlantic cocaine route, after being beneficiaries of a five-day training programme for members of the Joint Maritime Control Unit (JMCU), delivered by the Seaport Cooperation Project (SEACOP) between Monday 25 and Friday 29 July 2022.
The nine officers are attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the National Operations Fusion Centre, the Transnational Organized Crime Unit, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, the Trinidad and Tobago Immigration Division, and the Customs and Excise Division.
The training was delivered by Benoit Verniquet of the French Customs/Coastguard, who also is the Deputy Coordinator for SEACOP in the Caribbean, and Christian Stafrace of the Malta Defence Forces.
The Ministry of National Security reports the aim of the SEACOP Training workshop was to provide instruction and health and safety advice on searching a variety of vessels and to increase existing local capabilities.
According to the ministry, this week’s training will be followed by a mentoring exercise, which is scheduled for next week—August 1 to 5, 2022. Seven additional officials who received training under a previous Phase of SEACOP, also will participate in the upcoming mentoring exercise.
«The aim of the mentoring [exercise] is to reinforce and refresh skills learnt during the training and to provide practical experience in searching vessels under the guidance of experts,» the ministry’s release stated.
Speaking at the closing ceremony on Friday July 29, Permanent Secretary (Ag.) in the Ministry of National Security, Gary Joseph, urge the members of the JMCU who are participating in this training and mentoring event to diligently apply the knowledge and skills they acquired from this training activity, in their operational environments. He also encouraged the officers to share their knowledge with colleagues in their respective agencies so those organisations also can benefit from the training.
Gary Joseph also thanked the European Union and its representative, His Excellency Peter Cavendish, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union, for their consistent support and collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, through the Seaport Cooperation Project.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian