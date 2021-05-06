 T&T Central Bank Says Almost 3,000 People Retrenched Due To Pandemic » EntornoInteligente
6 mayo, 2021

T&T Central Bank Says Almost 3,000 People Retrenched Due To Pandemic

Entornointeligente.com / The Trinidad and Tobago Central Bank has said nearly 3,000 people were retrenched last year due to the economic fallout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.   The Bank’s 2020/2021 Annual Economic Survey said this was a result of businesses having to adjust by using a variety of strategies to manage their wage bill through temporary layoffs, reduced working hours, salary cuts or retrenchments.   The survey noted that within the sectoral distribution of employment, most of the retrenchments occurred in the finance, insurance, and real estate and other business services, the manufacturing and distribution sectors, and the restaurant and hotel sectors.

