T&T and Jamaica sign MOU to resolve trade disputes

Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter of For­eign and CARI­COM Af­fairs, Dr Amery Browne and the Min­is­ter of For­eign Af­fairs and For­eign Trade, Ja­maica Kam­i­na John­son Smith have signed a Mem­o­ran­dum of Un­der­stand­ing to es­tab­lish a trade com­plaints mech­a­nism be­tween T&T and Ja­maica in an ef­fort to fos­ter bet­ter re­la­tions.

A state­ment from the Trade Min­istry said the event took place dur­ing a bi­lat­er­al meet­ing of the Heads of Gov­ern­ment of T&T and Ja­maica held on Mon­day.

It said was the re­sult of the ef­forts and «strong de­sire» of the Prime Min­is­ters of T&T and Ja­maica to main­tain and deep­en re­la­tions.

«The es­tab­lish­ment of the mech­a­nism rep­re­sents a sig­nif­i­cant mile­stone and pro­vides an av­enue for the ex­pe­di­tious res­o­lu­tion of trade com­plaints,» the state­ment said.

The min­istry al­so not­ed Ja­maica is a sig­nif­i­cant trad­ing part­ner with this coun­try, adding that both coun­tries trade in over TT$1B of prod­ucts each year and both have sig­nif­i­cant in­vest­ments in each oth­er’s coun­try.

«How­ev­er, from time to time, and par­tic­u­lar­ly in the last decade, there have been trade re­lat­ed chal­lenges be­tween both coun­tries. It is there­fore, in the spir­it of main­tain­ing pos­i­tive re­la­tions, the Ho­n­ourable Prime Min­is­ters Row­ley and Hol­ness would have tak­en ac­tion to im­prove and deep­en trade re­la­tions via the es­tab­lish­ment of the mech­a­nism,» the state­ment said.

It ex­plained the Trade Com­plaints Mech­a­nism is a non-bind­ing agree­ment in­tend­ed to pro­vide guide­lines for the re­ceipt, trans­mis­sion, pro­cess­ing and res­o­lu­tion of trade com­plaints from the ex­porters of ei­ther coun­try.

The pri­ma­ry ob­jec­tive is to pro­vide pre­dictable and trans­par­ent pro­ce­dures and chan­nels of com­mu­ni­ca­tion for re­solv­ing com­plaints that may arise from the trade in goods and ser­vices be­tween the two coun­tries.

The mech­a­nism will ad­dress most trade in goods and trade in ser­vices dis­putes, in­clud­ing, cus­toms re­lat­ed mat­ters such as im­port li­cens­ing and cer­ti­fi­ca­tion, agri­cul­tur­al and fresh pro­duce in­clud­ing fish­eries, plants and plant prod­ucts.

The min­istry said through the es­tab­lish­ment of this mech­a­nism, ex­porters from both coun­tries will now have a clear set of process­es, pro­ce­dures and time­lines for the in­ves­ti­ga­tion of com­plaints there­by sig­nif­i­cant­ly in­creas­ing trans­paren­cy and pre­dictabil­i­ty in the process and giv­ing ex­porters greater con­fi­dence that their con­cerns would be treat­ed with.

The min­istry al­so not­ed that equal­ly im­por­tant, ex­porters from both coun­tries will now have fixed points of con­tact to whom they could di­rect their trade com­plaints.

«No longer will com­pa­nies or in­di­vid­u­als need to won­der which rel­e­vant min­istry or agency to which their con­cerns must be di­rect­ed nor will they have to en­gage with mul­ti­ple or­gan­i­sa­tions,» it added.

This, the min­istry said will help ex­porters from both coun­tries to save valu­able time and mon­ey as com­plaints can po­ten­tial­ly be re­solved with­in ap­prox­i­mate­ly 48 days from the re­ceipt of a com­plaint to the sub­mis­sion of a re­sponse.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com