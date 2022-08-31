T&T and Jamaica sign MOU to resolve trade disputes

Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr Amery Browne and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a trade complaints mechanism between T&T and Jamaica in an effort to foster better relations.
A statement from the Trade Ministry said the event took place during a bilateral meeting of the Heads of Government of T&T and Jamaica held on Monday.
It said was the result of the efforts and «strong desire» of the Prime Ministers of T&T and Jamaica to maintain and deepen relations.
«The establishment of the mechanism represents a significant milestone and provides an avenue for the expeditious resolution of trade complaints,» the statement said.
The ministry also noted Jamaica is a significant trading partner with this country, adding that both countries trade in over TT$1B of products each year and both have significant investments in each other’s country.
«However, from time to time, and particularly in the last decade, there have been trade related challenges between both countries. It is therefore, in the spirit of maintaining positive relations, the Honourable Prime Ministers Rowley and Holness would have taken action to improve and deepen trade relations via the establishment of the mechanism,» the statement said.
It explained the Trade Complaints Mechanism is a non-binding agreement intended to provide guidelines for the receipt, transmission, processing and resolution of trade complaints from the exporters of either country.
The primary objective is to provide predictable and transparent procedures and channels of communication for resolving complaints that may arise from the trade in goods and services between the two countries.
The mechanism will address most trade in goods and trade in services disputes, including, customs related matters such as import licensing and certification, agricultural and fresh produce including fisheries, plants and plant products.
The ministry said through the establishment of this mechanism, exporters from both countries will now have a clear set of processes, procedures and timelines for the investigation of complaints thereby significantly increasing transparency and predictability in the process and giving exporters greater confidence that their concerns would be treated with.
The ministry also noted that equally important, exporters from both countries will now have fixed points of contact to whom they could direct their trade complaints.
«No longer will companies or individuals need to wonder which relevant ministry or agency to which their concerns must be directed nor will they have to engage with multiple organisations,» it added.
This, the ministry said will help exporters from both countries to save valuable time and money as complaints can potentially be resolved within approximately 48 days from the receipt of a complaint to the submission of a response.
