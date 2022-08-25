T&T 3×3 Youth Bballers fall to Egypt, Serbia

T&T youth basketball boys’ team of Ayodeji Iwaro, Jaden Roberts, Tyrese Fields and Anderson Salazar dropped their opening matches at the FIBA 3×3 Under-18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, on Wednesday.
The national basketballers coached by Kern George were in action on day two of the competition which jumped off on Tuesday and fell to defeats against Egypt (21-13) and Serbia (21-11), respectively.
T&T had a dream start versus the Egyptians in the opening match after winning the coin toss and getting the first possession of the ball. Fields, of the first touch of the ball, drove straight to the basket, scoring an easy layup for T&T’s opening point.
Iwaro joined in and netted a shot from beyond the three-point arc worth two points to give T&T a 3-0 lead. Egypt responded but it was T&T dominating the first few minutes of play. Iwaro again produced another two-point basket to help his side go up 5-1 but that advantage was short-lived as the Egyptians answered back coming within one (5-4) before tying the scores at 5-5.
T&T didn’t let up and continued to pile on the points thanks to Iwaro, who again notched another two-pointer as the team dressed in red scored 10 points in three minutes, to lead 10-8 at the first time out.
Early on the resumption though, Egypt, using its strength in the paint, got going and went on a run outscoring T&T, 9-1, to lead 17-11, needing just four points for the win. Fields managed to cut their opponent’s lead to four (17-13) off his two made free throws but that was all from the T&T team as the Egyptians went on to reach the winning target of 21.
Another loss followed later to the Serbians to pile more pressure on T&T who is seeking to finish among the top two teams in Pool A for a chance to move on to the quarterfinals on the weekend.
The Serbians were hot from the start and did not allow T&T, this time dressed in their white uniforms, to get into the match, leading 11-6 at the first time out before sealing the 10-point victory.
The losses put T&T at the bottom of Pool A with 24 points tied with the host country, who also suffered defeats in their opening matches versus Serbia (21-13) and Germany (18-11).
The Serbians sit on the top of the Pool, gathering 42 points in their opening two matches while unbeaten Germany is second with 35 points also beating Egypt (17-14), who is in third place with 35 points.
T&T, who have a rest day, today, returns on Friday with two must-win matches versus the Hungarians at 7 am (T&T time), before finishing off group play against Germany at 8.50 am.
Results
T&T 13 vs Egypt 21
T&T 11 vs Serbia 21
Friday matches
T&T vs Hungarians at 7 am (T&T time)
T&T vs Germany at 8.50 am.
