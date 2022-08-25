T&T 3×3 Youth Bballers fall to Egypt, Serbia

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T youth bas­ket­ball boys’ team of Ay­o­de­ji Iwaro, Jaden Roberts, Tyrese Fields and An­der­son Salazar dropped their open­ing match­es at the FI­BA 3×3 Un­der-18 World Cup in De­bre­cen, Hun­gary, on Wednes­day.

The na­tion­al bas­ket­ballers coached by Kern George were in ac­tion on day two of the com­pe­ti­tion which jumped off on Tues­day and fell to de­feats against Egypt (21-13) and Ser­bia (21-11), re­spec­tive­ly.

T&T had a dream start ver­sus the Egyp­tians in the open­ing match af­ter win­ning the coin toss and get­ting the first pos­ses­sion of the ball. Fields, of the first touch of the ball, drove straight to the bas­ket, scor­ing an easy layup for T&T’s open­ing point.

Iwaro joined in and net­ted a shot from be­yond the three-point arc worth two points to give T&T a 3-0 lead. Egypt re­spond­ed but it was T&T dom­i­nat­ing the first few min­utes of play. Iwaro again pro­duced an­oth­er two-point bas­ket to help his side go up 5-1 but that ad­van­tage was short-lived as the Egyp­tians an­swered back com­ing with­in one (5-4) be­fore ty­ing the scores at 5-5.

T&T didn’t let up and con­tin­ued to pile on the points thanks to Iwaro, who again notched an­oth­er two-point­er as the team dressed in red scored 10 points in three min­utes, to lead 10-8 at the first time out.

Ear­ly on the re­sump­tion though, Egypt, us­ing its strength in the paint, got go­ing and went on a run outscor­ing T&T, 9-1, to lead 17-11, need­ing just four points for the win. Fields man­aged to cut their op­po­nent’s lead to four (17-13) off his two made free throws but that was all from the T&T team as the Egyp­tians went on to reach the win­ning tar­get of 21.

An­oth­er loss fol­lowed lat­er to the Ser­bians to pile more pres­sure on T&T who is seek­ing to fin­ish among the top two teams in Pool A for a chance to move on to the quar­ter­fi­nals on the week­end.

The Ser­bians were hot from the start and did not al­low T&T, this time dressed in their white uni­forms, to get in­to the match, lead­ing 11-6 at the first time out be­fore seal­ing the 10-point vic­to­ry.

The loss­es put T&T at the bot­tom of Pool A with 24 points tied with the host coun­try, who al­so suf­fered de­feats in their open­ing match­es ver­sus Ser­bia (21-13) and Ger­many (18-11).

The Ser­bians sit on the top of the Pool, gath­er­ing 42 points in their open­ing two match­es while un­beat­en Ger­many is sec­ond with 35 points al­so beat­ing Egypt (17-14), who is in third place with 35 points.

T&T, who have a rest day, to­day, re­turns on Fri­day with two must-win match­es ver­sus the Hun­gar­i­ans at 7 am (T&T time), be­fore fin­ish­ing off group play against Ger­many at 8.50 am.

Re­sults

T&T 13 vs Egypt 21

T&T 11 vs Ser­bia 21

Fri­day match­es

T&T vs Hun­gar­i­ans at 7 am (T&T time)

T&T vs Ger­many at 8.50 am.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com