Truss vows energy relief, rules out windfall tax

LONDON (AP):

Newly installed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss told Parliament on Wednesday that she would tackle Britain’s «very serious» energy crisis while still slashing taxes, ruling out imposing a windfall levy on oil companies to pay for her plans to offset the soaring cost of heating and electricity.

Truss rebuffed opposition calls for a new windfall tax, even as she refrained from explaining how she would fund a plan meant to help the public pay energy bills skyrocketing because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the economic aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit.

She said during her first session of Prime Minister’s Questions that she would set out a plan to help with the immediate prices crisis so that people «are able to get through this winter», as well as measures to bolster Britain’s long-term energy security.

But she added: «I am against a windfall tax. I believe it is the wrong thing to be putting companies off investing in the United Kingdom just when we need to be growing the economy.

