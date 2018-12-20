Trump’s Defence secretary General Mattis quits

Entornointeligente.com / President Donald Trump has announced that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February.

Trump announced this on Twitter and added that a new secretary of defense will be named soon.

Trump’s announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

Mattis will be the 10th cabinet member to leave since Trump was inaugurated almost two years ago.

