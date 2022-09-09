Trump shows full support for Bolsonaro ahead of elections

Entornointeligente.com /

“Bolsonaro loves Brazil beyond all else,” Trump stressed Former US President Donald Trump expressed his full support for the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's elections to be held next month, because he «is a wonderful man and has my complete and total endorsement.»

«The ‘tropical Trump’, as he is affectionately called, has done a great job for the wonderful people of Brazil,» said Trump through his social media platform Truth Social.

During his time in the White House, Bolsonaro contacted him regularly seeking tax and customs cuts, trade renegotiations, or additional security measures «to put ‘the bad guys’ in jail.»

Trump insisted that “Bolsonaro loves Brazil beyond all else” and “is a wonderful man and has my complete and total endorsement.»

Almost 3 weeks before the elections, Bolsonaro trails former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in all polls.

In his quest to be more accepted among Brazilians, Bolsonaro Thursday decreed three days of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II ”as a sign of grief for the death of Her Majesty“ Elizabeth II, effective from Thursday.

With the decision, the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia displayed the Brazilian flag at half-mast on Thursday afternoon, something that should be repeated in public buildings, educational institutions, and trade unions, as a sign of respect.

”With great sorrow and shock, Brazil receives the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary and singular woman, whose example of leadership, humility and love of country will continue to inspire us and the whole world until the end of time,» Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

Bolsonaro had also decreed three days of mourning in July following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

