Trump shares video of man chanting, 'White power' in protest clash

President Trump promoted a video Sunday that featured clashing protesters, one of whom chants, “White power.”

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump wrote on Twitter while sharing the video. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

Trump deleted his post later in the morning.

The White House said in a statement that Tump “did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters”

“He should not have retweeted and he should just take it down… It is indefensible,” GOP Sen. Tim Scott reacts to the video President Trump shared of a man driving a golf cart with Trump campaign posters, chanting “white power.” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/76wZzokkUw pic.twitter.com/4zk2rFndcP

— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 28, 2020

The person who posted the video said it was scenes of seniors protesting each other in the retirement community of the Villages, Fla.

Early in the video, a man in a golf cart with pro-Trump signs yells, “White power! White power!”

“F*** Trump! F*** Trump!” an anti-Trump protester soon yells in another part of the clip.

“Nasty language,” a woman shoots back.

“Nazi racist pig!” the anti-Trump protester shouts at another pro-Trump golf cart.

Trump’s Sunday tweet comes as the president has been accused of inflaming racial tensions after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on video and Black Lives Matter protests have swept the nation. Last week, Trump tweeted two videos of Black men attacking white victims, asking, ” Where are the protesters? “

Screenshot: Twitter/@CNNSotu On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he had not seen the video but broadly denounced white supremacy.

Story continues “Obviously neither the president, his administration nor I would do anything to be supportive of white supremacy or anything that would support discrimination of any kind,” Azar said when asked about Trump’s tweet.

Later in “State of the Union,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is Black, called Trump’s Twitter post “indefensible.”

“He should not have retweeted it,” Scott said, “and he should just take it down.”

