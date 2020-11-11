 Trump projected to win Alaska after losing US presidency to Biden » EntornoInteligente
11 noviembre, 2020

Trump projected to win Alaska after losing US presidency to Biden

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – United States President Donald Trump defeated President-elect Joe Biden in Alaska, Edison Research projected on Wednesday (Nov 11).

Mr Trump, a Republican, has yet to concede the presidential election four days after Edison Research said Mr Biden had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency.

Awarding Alaska’s three Electoral College votes to Mr Trump will not change the outcome of the Nov 3 election.

