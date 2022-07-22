Truck driver freed of larceny charges in St Mary

Entornointeligente.com /

Fifty-three-year-old truck driver Michael Adair was yesterday freed of larceny charges in the St Mary Parish Court.

Allegations were that on December 7, 2021, he was intercepted by the police while piloting a stolen motor vehicle driven by another man, Lashawn Davidson.

It is alleged that the driver of the stolen motor vehicle told the police that he was paid $10,000 the night before to drive the motor vehicle into Kingston.

Adair, however, denied any involvement.

He claimed that it was the passenger in his own motor vehicle who had a connection to the vehicle which turned out to be stolen.

