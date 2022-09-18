Trough to remain over Jamaica until Monday night

Entornointeligente.com /

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is forecasting that a trough will remain across the island until Monday night.

It says another trough is expected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica early Tuesday.

Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected across sections of south-central and eastern parishes, while it will be partly cloudy elsewhere.

Tomorrow morning, isolated showers and thunderstorms will impact north-central and eastern parishes.

By tomorrow afternoon it’s expected to be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at [email protected] or [email protected] .

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com