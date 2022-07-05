Tropical Weather Outlook: Tuesday, 5 July 2022 (8 am)

Entornointeligente.com /

For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor these systems and provide updates in a timely manner.

An eastern Caribbean tropical wave extends along 63 ° W from 06 ° N to 22 ° N, moving W at 15 kt. Scattered moderate isolated strong convection is observed behind the wave from 08 ° N to 12 ° N, between 55 ° W and 61 ° W. Widely scattered moderate convection is noted from 10.5 ° N to 12.5 ° N between 63 ° W and 65 ° W, and from 19 ° N to 20 ° N between 62 ° W and 64 ° W.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

Andre Charles, Duty Forecaster

