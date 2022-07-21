Tropical Weather Outlook: Thursday, 21 July 2022 (8 am)

Entornointeligente.com /

For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

Tropical Wave: An Atlantic Ocean tropical wave is now just E of the Lesser Antilles, moving W at around 10 kt. Scattered moderate convection is noted in the vicinity of the Virgin Islands and nearby islands. Weather models indicate that Grenada will experience partly cloudy conditions with light to moderate scattered showers on Thursday, with improvements during the evening as this wave continues westward.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this wave and provide updates in a timely manner.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 2 pm.

Kassia Johnson, Duty Forecaster

