Tropical Weather Outlook: Sunday, 31 July 2022 (2 am)

For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

A tropical wave has its axis along 57 ° W, south of 22 ° N, or about 250 miles east of Grenada, moving W at 15-20 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with the wave are now being experienced in several parts of Grenada. These conditions are expected to continue for the next 12-24 hours .

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this wave.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 8 am.

Gerard Tamar , Duty Forecaster

