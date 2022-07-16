Tropical Weather Outlook: Saturday, 16 July 2022 (2 pm)

Entornointeligente.com /

For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

Tropical wave # 1: An Atlantic Ocean tropical wave is along 56 ° W/57 ° W, which is 262 miles east of Grenada, from 17 ° N southward, moving westward about 15 knots. Precipitation: widely scattered moderate to isolated strong is within 330 nm to the west of the tropical wave from 15 ° N southward. Isolated moderate is between 50 ° W and the tropical wave from 15 ° N southward. This wave will bring some brief to scattered showers, rain and possible thunder to Grenada tonight and tomorrow morning improving by midday.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this system and provide updates in a timely manner.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 8 pm.

Jason Robertson , Duty Forecaster

