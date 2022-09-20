Tropical Wave now given 60% chance of development within 48 hours

Entornointeligente.com /

The Na­tion­al Hur­ri­cane Cen­tre (NHC) has now giv­en the weath­er sys­tem in the At­lantic near T&T, an 60 per cent chance of de­vel­op­ment with­in the next 48 hours and 80 per cent in five days.

The NHC, based in Mi­a­mi, said trop­i­cal wave lo­cat­ed a few hun­dred miles east of the Wind­ward Is­lands con­tin­ues to show signs of or­ga­ni­za­tion and that ad­di­tion­al de­vel­op­ment is ex­pect­ed.

It has said that a trop­i­cal de­pres­sion is like­ly to form with­in the next few days as the sys­tem moves west­ward to west-north­west­ward at 15 to 20 mph across the east­ern and cen­tral Caribbean Sea.

It has ad­vised that in­ter­ests in the Wind­ward Is­lands should close­ly mon­i­tor the progress of this sys­tem as heavy rain­fall and gusty winds could af­fect these is­lands be­gin­ning on Wednes­day.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com