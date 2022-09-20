Tropical Wave now given 60% chance of development within 48 hours

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has now given the weather system in the Atlantic near T&T, an 60 per cent chance of development within the next 48 hours and 80 per cent in five days.
The NHC, based in Miami, said tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of organization and that additional development is expected.
It has said that a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days as the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea.
It has advised that interests in the Windward Islands should closely monitor the progress of this system as heavy rainfall and gusty winds could affect these islands beginning on Wednesday.
