Tropical Wave can bring rough weather later this week

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) is warning that the current active tropical wave located east of the Southern Windward islands they have been monitoring, could bring rough weather to T&T later this week, but says at present, there are no alerts, watches or warnings in effect.
In its most recent advisory on the tropical wave’s progress, the Met Service reports the system currently has a low potential (10%) of development in two days and a medium potential (50%) for cyclone development in the next five days.
«At 8:00 am, the axis of the tropical wave was near 54oW, with the leading edge about 450km east of the Southern Windward Islands. The wave is accompanied by heavy showers and thunderstorms moving westward at 28 km/h. There is the possibility of gradual development over the next few days,» the advisory states.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian