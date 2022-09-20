Tropical Wave can bring rough weather later this week

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS) is warn­ing that the cur­rent ac­tive trop­i­cal wave lo­cat­ed east of the South­ern Wind­ward is­lands they have been mon­i­tor­ing, could bring rough weath­er to T&T lat­er this week, but says at present, there are no alerts, watch­es or warn­ings in ef­fect.

In its most re­cent ad­vi­so­ry on the trop­i­cal wave’s progress, the Met Ser­vice re­ports the sys­tem cur­rent­ly has a low po­ten­tial (10%) of de­vel­op­ment in two days and a medi­um po­ten­tial (50%) for cy­clone de­vel­op­ment in the next five days.

«At 8:00 am, the ax­is of the trop­i­cal wave was near 54oW, with the lead­ing edge about 450km east of the South­ern Wind­ward Is­lands. The wave is ac­com­pa­nied by heavy show­ers and thun­der­storms mov­ing west­ward at 28 km/h. There is the pos­si­bil­i­ty of grad­ual de­vel­op­ment over the next few days,» the ad­vi­so­ry states.

