Tropical Storm Watch Discontinued For Jamaica

The Tropical Storm Watch that has been in effect for Jamaica has been discontinued with immediate effect. The Meteorological Service says conditions associated with Tropical Storm Ian are no longer expected. It says over the last several hours the tropical storm drifted a bit to the south taking it farther from the coastline and placing the island outside of the projection of tropical storm force winds. Ian is now moving towards the west at 16 miles per hour. This motion is expected to continue throughout tonight. A turn toward the northwest is forecast for Sunday, followed by north-northwest on Monday. Ian is expected to become a hurricane late Sunday evening while southwest of Jamaica and moving farther away towards the Cayman Islands. The Met Service says the system will continue to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms that could affect the weather over Jamaica through Monday. Small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks, are therefore being urged to remain in safe harbour until wind and sea conditions return to normal.

