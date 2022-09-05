Tropical Storm Earl To Bring Rain To Eastern Caribbean

Entornointeligente.com /

Tropical Storm Earl, set to become a hurricane later this week, is expected to dump up to eight inches of rain across the Leeward Islands, the United States and the British Virgin Islands. According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center NHC, the storm is moving north-northwestward with little change in strength and was located 175 miles north of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands and 790 miles north of Bermuda. The NHC says a turn towards the north at a slightly faster forward speed is expected later today, with this motion continuing for the next couple of days. The system has maximum sustained winds of near 50 miles per hour with higher gusts. Earl is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of one to four inches, with isolated storm totals of eight inches, across the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico throughout today.

