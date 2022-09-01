Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic

Entornointeligente.com /

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season.

But the storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 miles per hour.

Additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so, the United States National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is centred about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near two miles per hour.

