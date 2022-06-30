Tropical disturbance shutters schools, businesses

Entornointeligente.com /

(AP):

The government of Venezuela shuttered schools, opened shelters and restricted air and water transportation on Wednesday as a tropical disturbance sped through the southern Caribbean on a path to Central America.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said the South American country already has been struggling with recent heavy rains.

«Care, caution, preparation, nerves of steel!» he said during a televised press conference as he ordered authorities to protect people.

Meanwhile, the government in the nearby Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao imposed a curfew that began late Wednesday morning, and ordered all businesses to close.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com