Türkiye, Ukraine discuss preparations of upcoming grain shipments

Ministers of Turkish defence and Ukraine's infrastructure stressed the need for the continuation of reciprocal support and coordination in the process. The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul was opened on Wednesday in a ceremony in which the Turkish defence chief took part.

Hulusi Akar and Oleksandr Kubrakov expressed satisfaction on Wednesday over the opening of the Joint Coordination Center by the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers also exchanged ideas on the preparations for the grain shipments, which are supposed to start this week.

Akar and Kubrakov stressed the need for the continuation of reciprocal support and coordination in the process, the statement added.

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul was opened on Wednesday in a ceremony in which the Turkish defence chief took part.

Grain deal

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal last week to reopen three Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny – for grain stuck for months due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has entered its sixth month.

The deal came after a general agreement was reached between stakeholders on a UN-led plan during talks on July 13 to establish a coordination center in Istanbul to carry out joint inspections at the entrance and exit of the harbors and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Internationally praised for its mediator role, Türkiye coordinated with Moscow and Kiev to open a corridor from the Ukrainian port city of Odesa to resume global grain shipments.

