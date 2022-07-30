Türkiye ‘neutralises’ PKK terrorist involved in 2008 Istanbul attack

Entornointeligente.com /

Nusret Tebis, who was on Türkiye’s most wanted terrorists list for his involvement in deadly explosions in the Turkish metropolis, was hiding in the northeastern Syrian city of Al-Hasakah. Tebis, who joined the PKK terrorist organisation in 1995, had reportedly fled to northern Iraq after the attack in Istanbul’s Gungoren district. (AA Archive) Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization has «neutralised» a PKK terrorist, who was among the perpetrators of the 2008 Istanbul terrorist attack, in Syria, according to security sources.

The terrorist, Nusret Tebis (code-named «Rustem») was found on Saturday, hiding in an apartment in the northeastern city of Al-Hasakah, 60 kilometres south of the Turkish border.

The fugitive PKK terrorist, who was on Türkiye’s most wanted terrorists list, joined the terrorist organisation in 1995 from Türkiye’s eastern Siirt province.

He had reportedly fled to northern Iraq after the 2008 terrorist attack in Istanbul’s Gungoren district.

On July 27, 2008, the terror group targeted civilians in Gungoren by detonating two bombs planted in garbage containers when streets were packed with people in the evening.

The deadly explosions killed 18 civilians and wounded at least 154 others.

Turkish authorities use «neutralise» to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE: Türkiye urges Europe's tougher anti-terrorism stance

READ MORE: Was Duhok terror attack aimed at poisoning Türkiye-Iraq ties?

Source: AA

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com