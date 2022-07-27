Türkiye inaugurates Joint Coordination Centre for Ukraine grain exports

Entornointeligente.com /

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has been established as part of a landmark Türkiye-brokered deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine. The centre is currently planning for the first ships to leave Ukraine. (AP) Türkiye has formally opened a joint coordination centre for Ukrainian grain exports under an Ankara-brokered deal aimed at resuming shipments for the first time since the start of Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar unveiled the centre in front of reporters at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held five days after Moscow and Kiev put their names on a deal designed to deliver wheat and other grain across the Black Sea from three designated Ukrainian ports.

Akar said there is over 25 million tonnes of grain waiting at Ukrainian ports and the centre will monitor its safe shipment from three ports.

He said Türkiye hopes work of the centre will contribute to lasting peace. He said Ankara aims for an urgent ceasefire, easing of tensions and delivery of aid in Ukraine.

Türkiye is currently planning for the first ships to leave Ukraine.

