Türkiye determined to eradicate terror groups in Syria: Erdogan

Entornointeligente.com /

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there was «no room for separatist terrorism and its extensions in the future of our region» as he meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi in the Iranian capital Tehran. Erdogan said the terrorist organisation YPG/PKK is trying to divide Syria with external support. (AA) Türkiye is determined to root out the terrorist organisations in Syria that threaten its security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

«We are determined to eradicate the evil groups that target our national security from Syria,» Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of the trilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday.

The leaders gathered for the 7th summit in Astana format to discuss the recent developments in Syria, the fight against the terrorist groups, particularly YPG/PKK and Daesh, which pose a threat to the regional security, the humanitarian situation, and the voluntarily return of the Syrians to their homes.

Erdogan said the terrorist organisation YPG/PKK is trying to divide Syria with external support, adding: «It must be clearly understood that there is no room for separatist terrorism and its extensions in the future of our region.»

He also said Syria's Tel Rifaat and Manbij have become «a hotbed of terror,» adding that «the time has come to clear these lands from the terrorist organisations seeking a safe harbor.»

LIVE: Presidents of Türkiye, Russia and Iran hold presser after trilateral talks in Tehran https://t.co/8bXccEQUE5

— PresserWatch (@PresserWatch) July 19, 2022 'Quick and concrete results'

Describing the Astana talks on Syria as a «struggle that can take effective and concrete steps,» Erdogan said Türkiye expects support of Russia and Iran to fight terrorism in Syria.

The voluntarily and safe return of Syrians to their homeland is an important agenda item of the Astana process, Erdogan said. He urged that «quick and concrete results» by the Syrian Constitutional Committee must be ensured as its failure is seen as the failure of the Astana process.

The Astana process was launched in 2017 to restore peace in Syria, which has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters with unexpected ferocity.

Next Astana summit may be held in Russia

Putin underlined the importance of wiping out all terrorist groups, especially Deash, across the Syrian territory.

He stressed that the efforts of Russia, Türkiye and Iran to resolve the crisis in Syria are «generally effective.»

Putin said the adoption of «concrete measures» to promote an intra-Syrian inclusive dialogue is the task of the three countries in the near future.

«Russia is firmly committed to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria,» he added.

Putin also proposed convening the next Astana summit on Syria in Russia, and invited Iranian and Turkish leaders to attend the meeting.

Türkiye’s President Erdogan at the trilateral summit in Tehran:

– Safe and voluntarily return of Syrian refugees in Türkiye to back home is at top agenda in our talks

– It must be clearly understood that there is no room for separatist terrorism and its extensions in our region pic.twitter.com/x6oS1tYzIM

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 19, 2022 Fight against terrorism

Earlier on Tuesday, Ankara and Tehran said said in a joint statement that they agreed to fight against terrorism in all forms after the meeting of Turkish and Iranian leaders.

Türkiye and Iran also signed eight agreements in various areas, including trade, social security and sports.

According to the joint statement, the leaders emphasised their determination to take full advantage of existing and further bilateral mechanisms to prevent the existence and activities of terrorist organisations and organised crime networks across their common borders.

The leaders also affirmed their condemnation of terrorism and the need to fight all terrorist groups without discrimination.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot.

The presidents of Türkiye, Russia and Iran met in Tehran as part of the Astana peace talks. The three countries have been grappling for peace since they launched talks in 2017.

With Syria at the top of the agenda, Syrians in opposition-controlled Azaz have high expectations pic.twitter.com/JtNf4JVgNr

— TRT World (@trtworld) July 19, 2022 Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com